Việt Nam reports 15,311 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, including 11 imported and 15,300 local cases. The local cases are in Hồ Chí Minh (1,453), Tây Ninh (895), Hà Nội (822), Sóc Trăng (789), Đồng Tháp (730), Cà Mau (720), Cần Thơ (670), Bình Phước (631), Bà Rịa – Vũng Tàu (576), Vĩnh Long (568), Tiền Giang (568), Bến Tre (517), Đồng Nai (501), Khánh Hòa (494), Bình Dương (489), Bạc Liêu (427), Bình Định (345), Đắk Lắk (317), Kiên Giang (314), An Giang (300), Trà Vinh (295), Hậu Giang (275), Bình Thuận (249), Lâm Đồng (210), Gia Lai (187), Đà Nẵng (180), Bắc Ninh (154), Thừa Thiên Huế (150), Thanh Hóa (142), Nghệ An (139), Quảng Nam (118), Quảng Bình (114), Phú Yên (106), Ninh Thuận (89), Long An (79), Hà Giang (66), Thái Bình (64), Hải Phòng (58), Đắk Nông (54), Lạng Sơn (49), Vĩnh Phúc (49), Nam Định (49), Hưng Yên (44), Ninh Bình (32), Hà Tĩnh (28), Quảng Ninh (28), Thái Nguyên (28), Hòa Bình (21), Quảng Ngãi (21), Bắc Giang (20), Kon Tum (15), Yên Bái (14), Phú Thọ (14), Tuyên Quang (9), Điện Biên (6), Lào Cai (5), Hà Nam (4), Bắc Kạn (3), Sơn La (3), Quảng Trị (2), Cao Bằng (1).