Việt Nam reports 15,220 new cases on Tuesday, including 17 imported and 15,203 local cases. The local cases are in Cà Mau (1,011), TP. Hồ Chí Minh (991), Tây Ninh (931), Bình Phước (907), Hà Nội (837), Đồng Tháp (734), Cần Thơ (692), Khánh Hòa (597), Vĩnh Long (596), Bến Tre (573), Bạc Liêu (475), Bình Định (468), Trà Vinh (465), Sóc Trăng (436), Tiền Giang (402), Thừa Thiên Huế (394), Hải Phòng (382), Bình Dương (352), Đồng Nai (336), An Giang (300), Kiên Giang (296), Hậu Giang (295), Bà Rịa – Vũng Tàu (258), Bắc Ninh (225), Bình Thuận (211), Lâm Đồng (193), Đắk Lắk (178), Đà Nẵng (177), Quảng Ngãi (150), Gia Lai (141), Thanh Hóa (121), Hưng Yên (96), Đắk Nông (83), Long An (80), Quảng Nam (80), Nghệ An (67), Phú Yên (64), Quảng Ninh (62), Hà Giang (55), Ninh Thuận (45), Thái Bình (45), Hải Dương (45), Nam Định (44), Quảng Trị (35), Thái Nguyên (34), Ninh Bình (32), Vĩnh Phúc (29), Phú Thọ (28), Lạng Sơn (25), Sơn La (23), Hà Tĩnh (14), Hà Nam (14), Hòa Bình (13), Cao Bằng (12), Kon Tum (12), Bắc Giang (11), Quảng Bình (9), Lào Cai (8 ), Điện Biên (8 ), Tuyên Quang (3), Yên Bái (2), Lai Châu (1).