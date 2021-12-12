Việt Nam reports 14,638 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday

The new cases include 17 imported and 14,621 domestic infections which were detected in Hồ Chí Minh City (1,216), Hà Nội (980), Tây Ninh (920), Đồng Tháp (745), Bến Tre (722), Cà Mau (675), Cần Thơ (669), Khánh Hòa (590), Vĩnh Long (584), Bạc Liêu (563), Sóc Trăng (524), Trà Vinh (475), Đà Nẵng (442), Kiên Giang (384), Bà Rịa – Vũng Tàu (381), Bình Dương (375), Tiền Giang (367), Đồng Nai (366), Thừa Thiên Huế (359), Hậu Giang (338), An Giang (319), Đắk Lắk (315), Bình Định (279), Bình Thuận (256), Lâm Đồng (194), Bắc Ninh (189), Hải Phòng (123), Thanh Hóa (109), Ninh Thuận (94), Hà Giang (92), Hưng Yên (92), Phú Yên (82), Long An (75), Đắk Nông (74), Quảng Nam (74), Nghệ An (63), Thái Nguyên (61), Thái Bình (45), Quảng Ngãi (44), Hải Dương (42), Quảng Trị (36), Quảng Bình (36), Nam Định (32), Vĩnh Phúc (32), Lạng Sơn (28), Quảng Ninh (25), Sơn La (21), Phú Thọ (20), Yên Bái (18), Hà Tĩnh (15), Hòa Bình (13), Cao Bằng (12), Tuyên Quang (10), Hà Nam (10), Bắc Giang (9), Điện Biên (4), Gia Lai (2), and Lai Châu (1).
