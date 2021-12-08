Việt Nam reports 14,599 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday

A medical employee gives a COVID-19 vaccine dose to a woman in the northern province of Nam Định on Tuesday. — VNA/VNS Photo Văn Đạt

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam's coronavirus caseload continues to rise, with 14,599 new infections announced on Wednesday, along with 230 deaths.

The national tally now stands at 1,352,122 transmissions, of which 1,346,811 came in the fourth wave of infections that has swept the country since late April.

HCM City had the highest number of new cases at 1,475, followed by Tây Ninh at 874 cases and Sóc Trăng with 781 cases.

The capital Hà Nội reported 396 new infections.

The remaining cases were detected in Bình Phước (747), Bến Tre (740), Đồng Tháp (725), Cần Thơ (676), Bà Rịa – Vũng Tàu (539), Vĩnh Long (525), Cà Mau (511), Khánh Hòa (489), Đồng Nai (461), Bình Dương (455), Trà Vinh (443), Bạc Liêu (438), Kiên Giang (422), Tiền Giang (307), An Giang (279), Hải Phòng (265), Bình Thuận (262), Hậu Giang (248), Bình Định (234), Thanh Hóa (219), Nghệ An (197), Lâm Đồng (181), Bắc Ninh (173), Đà Nẵng (169), Thừa Thiên Huế (163), Gia Lai (135), Hà Giang (109), Đắk Nông (100), Ninh Thuận (87), Long An (77), Hưng Yên (72), Phú Yên (67), Quảng Nam (66), Nam Định (60), Quảng Ninh (56), Quảng Ngãi (44), Thái Nguyên (44), Hải Dương (44), Vĩnh Phúc (37), Phú Thọ (34), Thái Bình (33), Quảng Bình (29), Bắc Giang (25), Yên Bái (16), Quảng Trị (14), Tuyên Quang (14), Hòa Bình (10), Sơn La (9), Lào Cai (7), Hà Nam (5), Cao Bằng (3), Điện Biên (2), Lai Châu (1) and Bắc Kạn (1).

Among the new infections, four were imported and the rest local transmissions. A total of 8,322 new transmissions were detected in the community.

The 230 fatalities were reported in HCM City (75), An Giang (24), Đồng Nai (18), Bình Dương (16), Tiền Giang (14), Long An (13), Vĩnh Long (12), Kiên Giang (12), Tây Ninh (11), Cần Thơ (10), Sóc Trăng (4), Lâm Đồng (3), Cà Mau (3), Trà Vinh (2), Khánh Hòa (2), Bình Phước (2), Bình Thuận (2), Bà Rịa – Vũng Tàu (2), Hà Nội (1), Hải Phòng (1), Hòa Bình (1), Nghệ An (1) and Bến Tre (1).

The 75 deaths recorded in HCM City include cases transferred from Bình Dương (1), An Giang (1), Tiền Giang (1), Đồng Nai (2), Long An (1), Trà Vinh (1), Vĩnh Long (1) and Đắc Lắk (1).

Việt Nam's coronavirus death toll is now 26,930, or 2 per cent of total cases.

There are 7,506 COVID-19 patients nationwide in serious condition, with 778 requiring invasive ventilation and 16 on life support.

A further 24,737 patients were given the all-clear on Wednesday, bringing the total number of recoveries to 1,036,393.

Over 55.5 million people in Việt Nam have now been fully inoculated, while more than 73.8 million people have received at least one dose of a COVID vaccine. — VNS