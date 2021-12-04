Việt Nam reports 13,998 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday

The new infections include five imported cases. The local transmissions were detected in Hồ Chí Minh City (1,636), Cần Thơ (998), Tây Ninh (787), Bến Tre (762), Bình Thuận (626), Đồng Tháp (624), Bà Rịa – Vũng Tàu (620), Cà Mau (568), Bạc Liêu (565), Bình Phước (562), Vĩnh Long (552), Kiên Giang (498), Khánh Hòa (467), Hà Nội (455), Đồng Nai (433), Thừa Thiên Huế (335), An Giang (319), Bình Dương (319), Trà Vinh (301), Hậu Giang (288), Tiền Giang (209), Bình Định (203), Gia Lai (180), Hà Giang (140), Bắc Ninh (119), Đắk Nông (116), Đà Nẵng (104), Thanh Hóa (103), Long An (91), Thái Nguyên (82), Hải Phòng (81), Ninh Thuận (76), Hưng Yên (65), Nghệ An (61), Quảng Nam (59), Hải Dương (55), Phú Yên (52), Phú Thọ (49), Vĩnh Phúc (44), Đắk Lắk (42), Quảng Ngãi (41), Yên Bái (40), Nam Định (39), Quảng Trị (34), Thái Bình (27), Quảng Bình (25), Tuyên Quang (25), Hà Tĩnh (21), Hòa Bình (20), Quảng Ninh (20), Bắc Giang (20), Lào Cai (11), Hà Nam (8 ), Cao Bằng (8 ), Ninh Bình (6), Sơn La (1), and Bắc Kạn (1). Details follow shortly.
