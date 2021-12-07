Việt Nam reports 13,840 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam's coronavirus caseload continues to rise, with 13,840 new infections announced on Tuesday, along with 217 deaths.
The national tally now stands at 1,337,523 transmissions, of which 1,332,216 came in the fourth wave of infections that has swept the country since late April.
HCM City had the highest number of new cases at 965, followed by Cần Thơ City with 898 and Tây Ninh at 869.
The capital Hà Nội reported 737 new infections.
The remaining cases were detected in Sóc Trăng (746), Đồng Tháp (697), Bình Dương (645), Bình Phước (640), Cà Mau (615), Vĩnh Long (529), Bà Rịa – Vũng Tàu (491), Khánh Hòa (486), Bến Tre (441), Bạc Liêu (434), Tiền Giang (340), An Giang (325), Thừa Thiên Huế (306), Hậu Giang (293), Bình Định (281), Đồng Nai (272), Trà Vinh (254), Kiên Giang (229), Bắc Ninh (190), Nghệ An (179), Gia Lai (178), Bình Thuận (170), Hải Phòng (156), Đà Nẵng (141), Đắk Nông (137), Đắk Lắk (131), Lâm Đồng (100), Thanh Hóa (97), Hà Giang (86), Ninh Thuận (84), Long An (83), Phú Yên (63), Quảng Nam (53), Vĩnh Phúc (51), Hưng Yên (42), Quảng Ngãi (40), Quảng Ninh (37), Hòa Bình (33), Hải Dương (32), Phú Thọ (32), Kon Tum (32), Nam Định (31), Quảng Bình (28), Quảng Trị (25), Yên Bái (25), Bắc Giang (19), Thái Bình (18), Thái Nguyên (17), Hà Tĩnh (9), Hà Nam (9), Cao Bằng (5), Tuyên Quang (4), Bắc Kạn (2), Sơn La (2) and Lào Cai (1).
Among the new infections, five were imported and the rest local transmissions. A total of 7,306 new transmissions were detected in the community.
The 217 fatalities were reported in HCM City (57), Bình Dương (37), An Giang (19), Đồng Nai (18), Tây Ninh (14), Tiền Giang (13), Long An (10), Bình Thuận (7), Cần Thơ (7), Vĩnh Long (6), Kiên Giang (6), Đồng Tháp (5), Bạc Liêu (5), Cà Mau (3), Trà Vinh (3), Sóc Trăng (3), Bình Định (1), Quảng Bình (1), Đà Nẵng (1) and Phú Yên (1).
The 57 deaths recorded in HCM City include cases transferred from Bình Dương (2), Đồng Tháp (1) and Tiền Giang (1).
Việt Nam's COVID death toll is now 26,700 or 2 per cent of total cases.
There are 7,019 coronavirus patients nationwide in serious condition, with 770 requiring invasive ventilation and 15 on life support.
A further 1,249 patients were given the all-clear on Tuesday, bringing the total number of recoveries to 1,011,656.
Over 55 million people in Việt Nam have now been fully inoculated, while more than 73.6 million people have received at least one dose of a COVID vaccine. — VNS
