Việt Nam reports 13,698 new cases on Thursday

The new infections include 21 imported and 13,677 local transmissions. The domestic ones are found in Hồ Chí Minh City (1,738), Cần Thơ (985), Tây Ninh (768), Sóc Trăng (747), Bà Rịa – Vũng Tàu (637), Đồng Tháp (606), Vĩnh Long (594), Bến Tre (507), Bình Thuận (502), Hà Nội (499), Cà Mau (496), Bạc Liêu (492), Đồng Nai (475), Bình Phước (472), Bình Dương (414), Kiên Giang (405), Khánh Hòa (394), Hậu Giang (296), An Giang (271), Trà Vinh (202), Lâm Đồng (197), Tiền Giang (176), Bình Định (169), Thừa Thiên Huế (143), Hà Giang (120), Thanh Hóa (94), Bắc Ninh (94), Thái Nguyên (87), Đắk Nông (86), Đà Nẵng (82), Long An (81), Nghệ An (69), Ninh Thuận (68), Quảng Nam (66), Nam Định (63), Đắk Lắk (58), Hưng Yên (55), Hòa Bình (47), Phú Yên (44), Hải Dương (39), Quảng Ngãi (38), Hải Phòng (37), Tuyên Quang (33), Lạng Sơn (29), Gia Lai (27), Thái Bình (26), Vĩnh Phúc (24), Phú Thọ (20), Bắc Giang (19), Quảng Ninh (16), Quảng Bình (15), Quảng Trị (14), Cao Bằng (12), Yên Bái (8 ), Lào Cai (7), Hà Nam (5), Kon Tum (5), Sơn La (2), Điện Biên (1), Bắc Kạn (1). Details will follow shortly.
- Guinea Reports 27 New Ebola Cases after Previous Lull
- Mali Reports Two New Ebola Deaths in Capital
- E-BUSINESS SPECIAL REPORT The Business Case for Windows Server 2003, Part 1
- Report Sees New Look for E-Commerce
- SPECIAL REPORT The Business Case for Virtualization Management: A New Approach to Meeting IT Goals
- E-BUSINESS SPECIAL REPORT The Business Case for Windows Server 2003, Part 2
- New cases of Xbox Live account hacking come to light
- GOVERNMENT IT REPORT Feds: New Rules Needed to Tighten IT Contractor Security
- TECHNOLOGY SPECIAL REPORT The New World of Global Internet Expansion
- CUPERTINO BUSINESS REPORT A New Year, a New Record and a New Problem for Apple
- Apple Laptop Fire Reported in Japan
- Spam Report: U.S. Regulators Ignore Most Junk E-Mail
- Two fast-moving huge wildfires break out early Thursday burning as more than 10 other blazes burn across the state and it's revealed a herd of 500 GOATS helped save California's Reagan library from going up in flames
- India Reports Its First 3 Cases of Zika Virus
- Apple rumor alert: ‘iPhone 5’ cases mean absolutely nothing
- When objectivity gets befuddling: Now Consumer Reports loves the ‘hot’ new iPad
- E-BUSINESS SPECIAL REPORT The Case Against Case
- GOVERNMENT IT REPORT Feds on Successful IT Procurement: This Is How It's Done
- Report: Rate of Cancer Deaths Continues to Fall
- Amazon Droops Following Profit-Light Q1 Report
Việt Nam reports 13,698 new cases on Thursday have 410 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at December 2, 2021. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.