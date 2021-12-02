Việt Nam reports 13,698 new cases on Thursday

The new infections include 21 imported and 13,677 local transmissions. The domestic ones are found in Hồ Chí Minh City (1,738), Cần Thơ (985), Tây Ninh (768), Sóc Trăng (747), Bà Rịa – Vũng Tàu (637), Đồng Tháp (606), Vĩnh Long (594), Bến Tre (507), Bình Thuận (502), Hà Nội (499), Cà Mau (496), Bạc Liêu (492), Đồng Nai (475), Bình Phước (472), Bình Dương (414), Kiên Giang (405), Khánh Hòa (394), Hậu Giang (296), An Giang (271), Trà Vinh (202), Lâm Đồng (197), Tiền Giang (176), Bình Định (169), Thừa Thiên Huế (143), Hà Giang (120), Thanh Hóa (94), Bắc Ninh (94), Thái Nguyên (87), Đắk Nông (86), Đà Nẵng (82), Long An (81), Nghệ An (69), Ninh Thuận (68), Quảng Nam (66), Nam Định (63), Đắk Lắk (58), Hưng Yên (55), Hòa Bình (47), Phú Yên (44), Hải Dương (39), Quảng Ngãi (38), Hải Phòng (37), Tuyên Quang (33), Lạng Sơn (29), Gia Lai (27), Thái Bình (26), Vĩnh Phúc (24), Phú Thọ (20), Bắc Giang (19), Quảng Ninh (16), Quảng Bình (15), Quảng Trị (14), Cao Bằng (12), Yên Bái (8 ), Lào Cai (7), Hà Nam (5), Kon Tum (5), Sơn La (2), Điện Biên (1), Bắc Kạn (1). Details will follow shortly.