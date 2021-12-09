Việt Nam highlights trust building in settling chemical weapon issue in Syria

Ambassador Phạm Hải Anh, Chargé d'affaires a.i. of Việt Nam to the United Nations. — Photo courtesy of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs

HÀ NỘI — Ambassador Phạm Hải Anh, Chargé d'affaires a.i. of Việt Nam to the United Nations (UN), has highlighted the importance of building trust in solving the chemical weapons issue in Syria.

Speaking at a UN Security Council meeting on the implementation of Resolution 2118 (2013) regarding the settlement of Syria's chemical weapons issue on December 8, he underlined the need to fully comply with the Chemical Weapons Convention (CWC) as well as enhancing international cooperation and support for this goal.

In order to completely solve the chemical weapons-related issue in Syria, the ambassador said it is necessary to build trust and strengthen constructive and non-politicised cooperation between relevant parties and in the international community.

Presenting an update on the implementation of Resolution 2118, Under-Secretary-General and High Representative for Disarmament Affairs Izumi Nakamitsu reported the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) Secretariat and the Syrian Government are focusing on handling 20 outstanding issues relating to Syria's initial declaration at the request of CWC.

Nakamitsu said that the 25th technical consultation between the two sides has not yet taken place due to some discrepancies, adding that the two sides will continue to arrange an in-person meeting between Syria's Minister of Foreign Affairs and OPCW Director General to solve the chemical weapons issues in Syria.

At the meeting, members of the UNSC expressed deep concern about the use of chemical weapons and called for increased collaboration in preventing this action. They also underscored the need to promote cooperation between the OPCW Secretariat and Syria to resolve outstanding issues, towards the full implementation of the CWC and Resolution 2118.

The same day, during a consultation of the UNSC, Minister Counsellor Nguyễn Phương Trà, Deputy Permanent Representative of Việt Nam to the UN, affirmed Việt Nam's consistent standpoint on the situation in the Golan Heights.

She voiced her concern over the vulnerable security situation and risks of escalating tensions amid violations of the Disengagement of Forces Agreement.

Việt Nam called on stakeholders to restrain and respect the UN Charter, UNSC Resolution and relevant agreements so as to ensure peace and stability in the Golan Heights in particular and the region at large. — VNS