Việt Nam has 5,600 new digital technology firms in 2021

A staff member of Postmart (Vietnam Post) – a completely Make-in-Vietnam e-commerce platform. The products of local digital technology enterprises have been used and brought about many benefits. — Photo courtesy of Vietnam Post

HÀ NỘI — In 2021, Việt Nam recorded 5,600 newly-established digital technology businesses, stemming from the need to work, sell and communicate online in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Nguyễn Thanh Tuyên, Deputy Director of Information Technology Department under the Ministry of Information and Communications (MIC), said statistics from the ministry showed that Việt Nam currently had about 64,000 digital technology enterprises with more than one million employees. The working environment and non-contact economy due to the COVID-19 pandemic had made digital transformation faster and stronger as well as promoted the digital business community.

“The number of Make-in-Vietnam businesses has increased sharply," Tuyên said.

The department said in 2020, there were more than 34 platforms announced by the MIC as Make-in-Vietnam products. Many information security products had been also launched by Vietnamese enterprises. Digital technology enterprises such as VNPT, Viettel, CMC and FPT had potential and made great contributions to the development of digital government and digital economy with the construction of national digital platforms.

In 2021, with the ministry's leadership, Vietnamese businesses have researched new technologies such as 5G, artificial intelligence (AI), and Big Data. This has never been seen before.

"That is the spread of the Make-in-Vietnam spirit and we hope that it will spread more to build more Make-in-Vietnam businesses and have more products, platforms, and pride of Vietnamese people in the near future,” he added.

Deputy Minister Phạm Đức Long said that Make-in-Vietnam enterprises were both Vietnamese enterprises as well as foreign enterprises investing, researching, and manufacturing in Việt Nam.

The country’s digital technology industry has also achieved impressive growth results. In 2020, due to the impact of the pandemic, the world economy witnessed negative growth. Việt Nam achieved a GDP growth rate of 2.91 per cent and became one of the few economies with positive growth. Việt Nam’s digital technology industry had a growth rate of over 9 per cent, which was three times higher than GDP growth.

Long said currently, Vietnamese digital technology enterprises had not only processed and assembled products for foreign countries, with the spirit of Make-in-Vietnam, but also manufactured and mastered products and platforms for the country's digital transformation.

With the spirit of Make-in-Vietnam, the products of local digital technology enterprises had been used and brought about many benefits.

The Deputy Minister gave specific examples that the digital transformation of public services and document management systems in localities were by Make-in-Vietnam firms. The smart city management centres in 38 localities had been built by Vietnamese digital technology enterprises.

Meanwhile, in the economic sector, Vỏ sò (Viettel Post) and Postmart (Vietnam Post) are two e-commerce platforms completely Make-in-Vietnam, which have helped farmers, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The spirit of Make-in-Vietnam has solved the problem of Việt Nam and achieved many successes,” he added. — VNS