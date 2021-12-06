Việt Nam confirms 14,591 new COVID-19 cases on Monday

The new cases include 14,558 domestic infections which were found in Cần Thơ (1,189), Hồ Chí MinhCity (1,174), Tây Ninh (859), Sóc Trăng (793), Bến Tre (699), Đồng Tháp (695), Cà Mau (639), Bình Phước (637), Hà Nội (587), Bà Rịa – Vũng Tàu (569), Vĩnh Long (535), Bình Thuận (485), Bạc Liêu (481), Trà Vinh (466), Khánh Hòa (461), Kiên Giang (364), An Giang (345), Đồng Nai (308), Hậu Giang (291), Tiền Giang (285), Đắk Lắk (269), Bình Dương (226), Bình Định (222), Lâm Đồng (207), Hải Phòng (154), Bắc Ninh (136), Đà Nẵng (125), Gia Lai (111), Long An (103), Đắk Nông (102), Hà Giang (100), Thanh Hóa (82), Hưng Yên (63), Quảng Ngãi (63), Thái Nguyên (62), Thừa Thiên Huế (61), Quảng Nam (60), Phú Yên (59), Nam Định (53), Quảng Bình (51), Hải Dương (48), Ninh Thuận (44), Vĩnh Phúc (41), Tuyên Quang (37), Lạng Sơn (34), Phú Thọ (33), Thái Bình (29), Yên Bái (26), Quảng Trị (26), Hà Tĩnh (20), Hòa Bình (12), Bắc Giang (10), Lào Cai (7), Ninh Bình (6), Hà Nam (5), Cao Bằng (3), Sơn La (2), Quảng Ninh (2), and Điện Biên (2).
