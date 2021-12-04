Việt Nam approves ASEAN agreements aiming at facilitating traveling among member states

HÀ NỘI — The Government has just issued Resolution 150/NQ-CP approving the ASEAN Framework Agreement on the Facilitation of Cross-border Transport of Passengers by Road Vehicles (CBTP).
The agreement, which was signed on October 13, 2017 in Singapore, is aimed to simplify and harmonise transport, customs, immigration and quaratine procedures and requirements for the purpose of faciliation of transport of passengers.
The Government also issued Resolution 151/NQ-CP dated December 2, 2021 endorsing the ASEAN Mutual Recognition Agreement on Type Approval for Automotive Products (APMRA), which was signed by ASEAN member states (AMS) on January 16 this year in Nay Pyi Taw, Myanmar. The resolution also allows direct application of the entire content of the agreement when it takes effect for Vietnam.
The APMRA aims to facilitate the flow of automotive components and systems among AMS to contribute to the ASEAN economic integration. It is expected to take effect in Việt Nam on January 15, 2022.
The Ministry of Transport is assigned to coordinate with relevant ministries and agencies in the implementation of the agreements, while the Ministry of Foreign Affairs will be in charge of completing procedures relating to external affairs. — VNS
