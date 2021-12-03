Việt Nam always treasures Russia’s help: President

President Nguyễn Xuân Phúc on Thursday had a meeting with representatives of the Russia-Vietnam Friendship Association and the Association of Russian Veterans in Vietnam within the framework of his official visit to Russia. — VNA/VNS Photo Thống Nhất

MOSCOW — President Nguyễn Xuân Phúc affirmed that Việt Nam always treasures and is grateful for the great help that the Russian people, including veterans and friends, have been giving to Việt Nam in the struggle for national independence and unification in the past as well as in the construction and development of the country today.

He made the remarks on Thursday during a meeting with representatives of the Russia-Việt Nam Friendship Association and the Association of Russian Veterans in Việt Nam within the framework of his official visit to Russia.

Appreciating the results of the associations’ work, the State leader said that their activities have contributed to the success of the Việt Nam-Russia and Russia-Việt Nam Year launched in 2019, helping to educate the young generation about the traditional friendship and special affection between the two peoples. He hoped that when the COVID-19 pandemic is under control, experts and veterans will have the opportunity to visit Việt Nam and continue to cultivate the friendship between the two countries.

He said he hopes that the Russia-Việt Nam Friendship Association will continue to support the Vietnamese community in Russia to study and live stably, better integrate into Russian society, and contribute more to strengthening the friendship and comprehensive cooperation between the two nations.

At the meeting, representatives of the associations emphasised that they would continue to make active contributions to the development of the traditional friendship and comprehensive strategic partnership between Việt Nam and Russia.

They also suggested that the two countries have more favourable policies on visas to expand cooperation opportunities, people-to-people exchanges, and economic, trade and investment ties. They proposed the Vietnamese Government and relevant agencies facilitate the exchanges between war veterans of Russia and the Vietnam People’s Army in the future.

On the same day, in a meeting with Vladislav Shapsha, Governor of Kaluga Oblast, President Phúc thanked and appreciated the provincial government for creating favourable conditions for Vietnamese businesses to invest in the locality, including an investment project of TH Group.

He highlighted the fact that many Vietnamese students are studying in Kaluga, including Kaluga University, wishing the province to strengthen cooperation with localities of Việt Nam and enhance exchanges between the people of the two countries. He also urged the Kaluga authorities to continue to support and create favourable conditions for Vietnamese students and communities to study, do business and live here.

Shapsha expressed his hope that more and more Vietnamese students and businesses will come to work, study and invest in Kaluga, thereby strongly promoting the comprehensive strategic partnership between the two countries. — VNS