VFF leader sends congratulations on Caodaism’s founding anniversary

In his congratulatory letter, Chien said upholding the tradition of devoting to the religion and the country, Cao Dai churches and organisations have encouraged followers and people to comply with the Party's guidelines and the State's policies and laws and actively take part in environmental protection, climate change response, social and charitable activities, and new-style countryside building, thereby contributing to socio-economic development and ensuring security and order.
Particularly, he noted, Cao Dai dignitaries and followers have joined hands with people nationwide to actively engage in the COVID-19 combat through practical activities, which has helped contain the pandemic in Vietnam.
On behalf of the VFF Central Committee, Chien highly valued Cao Dai dignitaries and followers' contributions to the country.
He expressed his belief that they will continue upholding the sound cultural and moral values of the nation, participating in emulation movements and campaigns launched by the VFF Central Committee, and joining the entire people to successfully implement the resolution of the 13th National Party Congress and realize the aspiration for a prosperous and happy nation.
Founded in 1926 in southern Tay Ninh province, Caodaism, full name ‘Dai dao Tam ky Pho do’ (The Great Faith for the Third Universal Redemption), is a major religion in Vietnam. It worships the Divine Eye, known as the eye of heaven and a symbol of the religion's supreme being.
Source: VNA
- Abu Hamza found guilty of 11 terrorism charges
- Indian naval ships arrive for Chinese Navy fleet review, Pakistan to miss
- Full transcript: Face the Nation on January 21, 2018
- Prince Harry Meets Pop-Princess Rihanna In Barbados
- Denzel Washington on the club that made him the man he is today
- Exclusive: NY Gov. Cuomo speaks out after declaring state of emergency over coronavirus
- TIME puts a feminist spin on its Person of the Year issue with a list of 100 WOMEN who've been 'overshadowed' by men to represent each year in the last century, from Marilyn Monroe to Michelle Obama
- Coronavirus latest: Italy seeks EU permission for extra borrowing
- Soweto uprising 40 years on: the image that shocked the world
- Sanders touts electability over Biden
- If you have to die, do it standing, not on your knees — former Emir Sanusi
- Jerome Corsi: Robert Mueller wanted me to lie
- How coronavirus turned a pleasure cruise into a voyage to nowhere
- Smiley: Mastering the art of vanishing
- : Forget historic tragedy, this first space dog saves alien planets
- China ends one-child policy, allows two children for each couple
- Pelosi Suggests She Was Going To Do Something Much Worse Than Rip Up Speech
- Artist talks life and work, from portraits to magazines
- Irma Trosclair named full-time superintendent of Lafayette Parish schools
- Raj Thackeray accuses Uddhav Thackeray-led Maharashtra govt of 'threatening' people over the novel coronavirus
VFF leader sends congratulations on Caodaism’s founding anniversary have 440 words, post on en.qdnd.vn at December 2, 2021. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.