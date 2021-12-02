VFF leader sends congratulations on Caodaism’s founding anniversary

In his congratulatory letter, Chien said upholding the tradition of devoting to the religion and the country, Cao Dai churches and organisations have encouraged followers and people to comply with the Party's guidelines and the State's policies and laws and actively take part in environmental protection, climate change response, social and charitable activities, and new-style countryside building, thereby contributing to socio-economic development and ensuring security and order.

Particularly, he noted, Cao Dai dignitaries and followers have joined hands with people nationwide to actively engage in the COVID-19 combat through practical activities, which has helped contain the pandemic in Vietnam.

On behalf of the VFF Central Committee, Chien highly valued Cao Dai dignitaries and followers' contributions to the country.

He expressed his belief that they will continue upholding the sound cultural and moral values of the nation, participating in emulation movements and campaigns launched by the VFF Central Committee, and joining the entire people to successfully implement the resolution of the 13th National Party Congress and realize the aspiration for a prosperous and happy nation.

Founded in 1926 in southern Tay Ninh province, Caodaism, full name ‘Dai dao Tam ky Pho do’ (The Great Faith for the Third Universal Redemption), is a major religion in Vietnam. It worships the Divine Eye, known as the eye of heaven and a symbol of the religion's supreme being.

Source: VNA