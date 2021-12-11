US donates further 4.4mln Pfizer vaccine doses to Việt Nam, Australia sends 1.1mln doses

The US-donated Pfizer vaccine batches arrived at Tân Sơn Nhất International Airport in HCM City Friday night. — Photo courtesy of US Consulate General in HCM City

HÀ NỘI — The US sent a further 4.4 million doses of the Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine to Việt Nam on Friday via the global vaccine sharing initiative COVAX, according to the US mission in the country.

A total of 2.2 million doses arrived in Nội Bài International Airport in Hà Nội in the morning, with another 2.23 million doses arriving in Tân Sơn Nhất International Airport in HCM City in the evening.

"With this new shipment, the United States has now provided more than 24 million COVID-19 vaccines to Việt Nam. The US and Việt Nam are committed partners working together to save lives and beat back COVID-19. #NoStringsAttached #BeatCOVID_19 #FriendsIndeed," the US Consulate General in HCM City wrote on a Facebook post.

The total donation of 24.6 million doses makes the US the biggest donor of vaccines to Việt Nam by far.

The Australian embassy in Việt Nam has also announced the delivery of more than 1.1 million COVID-19 vaccine doses to Hà Nội this week from Australia.

“We have now shared 2.6m doses with Việt Nam, with more coming soon. These doses are part of Australia's commitment to share 7.8 million COVID-19 vaccine doses with Việt Nam to help combat COVID-19 and promote economic recovery,” the embassy said in a Facebook post.

According to health minister Nguyễn Thành Long at a Government meeting on Friday, Việt Nam has signed purchase deals or received donations for nearly 211 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines, with 156.4 million already arrived as of this week.

About 131 million doses have been administered in the country, with first-dose and second-dose coverage in the adult population (18 years old and above) hitting 96.4 per cent and 76.5 per cent.

A total of 6.4 million doses of vaccines have been administered to children aged 12-17.

Việt Nam has only cleared Moderna and Pfizer/BioNTech shots for this age group. — VNS