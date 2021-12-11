US donates further 4.4mln Pfizer doses, Australia sends 1.1mln to Vietnam

The US-donated Pfizer vaccine batches arrived at Tan Son Nhat International Airport in HCMC Friday night. — Photo courtesy of US Consulate General in HCMC



A total of 2.2 million doses arrived in Noi Bai International Airport in Ha Noi in the morning, with another 2.23 million doses arriving in Tan Son Nhat International Airport in HCMC in the evening.

"With this new shipment, the United States has now provided more than 24 million Covid-19 vaccines to Vietnam. The US and Vietnam are committed partners working together to save lives and beat back Covid-19. #NoStringsAttached #BeatCovid_19 #FriendsIndeed," the US Consulate General in HCMC wrote on a Facebook post.

The total donation of 24.6 million doses makes the US the biggest donor of vaccines to Vietnam by far.

The Australian embassy in Vietnam has also announced the delivery of more than 1.1 million Covid-19 vaccine doses to Ha Noi this week from Australia.

“We have now shared 2.6m doses with Vietnam, with more coming soon. These doses are part of Australia's commitment to share 7.8 million Covid-19 vaccine doses with Vietnam to help combat Covid-19 and promote economic recovery,” the embassy said in a Facebook post.

According to health minister Nguyen Thanh Long at a Government meeting on Friday, Vietnam has signed purchase deals or received donations for nearly 211 million doses of Covid-19 vaccines, with 156.4 million already arrived as of this week.

About 131 million doses have been administered in the country, with first-dose and second-dose coverage in the adult population (18 years old and above) hitting 96.4 per cent and 76.5 per cent.

A total of 6.4 million doses of vaccines have been administered to children aged 12-17.

Vietnam has only cleared Moderna and Pfizer/BioNTech shots for this age group.