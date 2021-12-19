Talk Vietnam

News from Vietnam and around the world

Updates of COVID-19 new cases in Việt Nam on Dec 19 afternoon

by vietnamnews.vn Leave a Comment

Cases reported in Hà Nội (1,405), Cà Mau (1,345), Hồ Chí Minh City (1,014), Tây Ninh (941), Bến Tre (838), Cần Thơ (793), Đồng Tháp (780), Khánh Hòa (599), Vĩnh Long (593), Bình Phước (559), Bạc Liêu (537), Trà Vinh (493), Bình Định (434), Sóc Trăng (425), Đồng Nai (417), Hải Phòng (417), Thừa Thiên Huế (362), An Giang (344), Kiên Giang (312), Tiền Giang (277), Lâm Đồng (245), Bình Dương (245), Đắk Lắk (239), Bà Rịa – Vũng Tàu (221), Bắc Ninh (219), Thanh Hóa (186), Đà Nẵng (143), Quảng Ninh (139), Quảng Ngãi (137), Bình Thuận (135), Nghệ An (124), Gia Lai (108), Phú Yên (96), Hưng Yên (80), Long An (69), Quảng Nam (69), Hà Giang (67), Nam Định (67), Vĩnh Phúc (67), Hải Dương (59), Lạng Sơn (54), Ninh Thuận (51), Đắk Nông (51), Thái Bình (44), Bắc Giang (41), Quảng Bình (37), Hà Tĩnh (37), Thái Nguyên (31), Phú Thọ (26), Hà Nam (22), Quảng Trị (18), Sơn La (17), Tuyên Quang (16), Yên Bái (14), Lào Cai (11), Hòa Bình (7), Cao Bằng (7), Điện Biên (5), Hậu Giang (3), Lai Châu (1).

Updates of COVID-19 new cases in Việt Nam on Dec 19 afternoon have 392 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at December 19, 2021. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.