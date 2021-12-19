Updates of COVID-19 new cases in Việt Nam on Dec 19 afternoon

Cases reported in Hà Nội (1,405), Cà Mau (1,345), Hồ Chí Minh City (1,014), Tây Ninh (941), Bến Tre (838), Cần Thơ (793), Đồng Tháp (780), Khánh Hòa (599), Vĩnh Long (593), Bình Phước (559), Bạc Liêu (537), Trà Vinh (493), Bình Định (434), Sóc Trăng (425), Đồng Nai (417), Hải Phòng (417), Thừa Thiên Huế (362), An Giang (344), Kiên Giang (312), Tiền Giang (277), Lâm Đồng (245), Bình Dương (245), Đắk Lắk (239), Bà Rịa – Vũng Tàu (221), Bắc Ninh (219), Thanh Hóa (186), Đà Nẵng (143), Quảng Ninh (139), Quảng Ngãi (137), Bình Thuận (135), Nghệ An (124), Gia Lai (108), Phú Yên (96), Hưng Yên (80), Long An (69), Quảng Nam (69), Hà Giang (67), Nam Định (67), Vĩnh Phúc (67), Hải Dương (59), Lạng Sơn (54), Ninh Thuận (51), Đắk Nông (51), Thái Bình (44), Bắc Giang (41), Quảng Bình (37), Hà Tĩnh (37), Thái Nguyên (31), Phú Thọ (26), Hà Nam (22), Quảng Trị (18), Sơn La (17), Tuyên Quang (16), Yên Bái (14), Lào Cai (11), Hòa Bình (7), Cao Bằng (7), Điện Biên (5), Hậu Giang (3), Lai Châu (1).
- Jharkhand Assembly Election UPDATES: 61.19 per cent voter turnout in third phase
- Việt Nam-EU dialogue discusses challenges to doing business in Việt Nam
- Việt Nam making strides in workers' rights
- Việt Nam enjoys record trade value
- New dyke protects river bank residents
- Exposure to secondhand smoke drops in Việt Nam: new report
- Viet Nam-EU dialogue discusses challenges to doing business in Viet Nam
- Grab Viet Nam expands service with Grab Bus
- Firms willing to file lawsuits in case of disputes: VCCI
- Premier League confirms Masters as new chief executive
- Christmas and New Year promotions at Saigontourist’s hotels
- Gujarat: In 2017, 19% cases carried forward by police
- Unreleased Prince Song ‘Deliverance’ Drops on Apple Music Ahead of New EP
- 'I walked into hospital but never walked out again': Student, 19, was left paralysed after doctors severed her spine during a routine biopsy for a lump on her back
- Viet Nam enjoys record trade value
- New draft document on solar power projects to be filed
- Jharkhand Assembly Election 2019 Updates: Estimated 62% voter turnout recorded till 5 pm
- Winter Session UPDATES: Constitution (126th Amendment) Bill 2019 passed in Rajya Sabha
- Winter Session updates: Both Houses adjourned sine die amid uproar over ‘rape in India’ remark
- Unnao Rape Case: Former BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar found guilty, sentencing on Dec 19
Updates of COVID-19 new cases in Việt Nam on Dec 19 afternoon have 392 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at December 19, 2021. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.