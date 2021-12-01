U.S. company supports HCM City’s COVID-19 fight

Addressing the handover ceremony, Chairwoman of the municipal Vietnam Fatherland Front (VFF) Committee To Thi Bich Chau hoped that HCM City will continue to receive support from businesses and RAAS Nutritionals in particular in the battle against the pandemic.
Following the ceremony, the face masks were distributed to the HCM City High Command, Department of Health and various hospitals of the city.
To date, the southern hub has received assistance worth more than VND 2.74 trillion worth of medical equipment, supplies and medicines from 210 organizations and individuals at home and abroad to support the fight against COVID-19, Chau added.
Source: VNA
