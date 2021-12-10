TV show seeks best rock band in VN

Foreign band Coastal Connection, whose members have lived and worked in Việt Nam for several years, will take part in the ‘Rock Việt’ show, which will be broadcast on December 11. — Photo courtesy of the producer

HCM CITY — Twenty-two leading bands of the Vietnamese rock music scene will compete in a reality TV music show called “Rock Việt” which will choose the best rock band in the country.

Bands like Aqua Band, Phách Ca, Giấy Gấp and Brainwave promise to bring audiences exciting performances in the show.

The show will include two foreign bands, Umbrella and Coastal Connection, whose members have lived and worked in Việt Nam for several years.

Rock band Phách Ca of Hà Nội will take part in the Rock Việt show, which will be broadcast on December 11. — Photo courtesy of the producer

"Rock music has existed around the world for a long time and has never cooled down. Rock Việt is an opportunity for rock fans to enjoy a new and unique show made just for them," Trịnh Bá Linh, the show's general director, told local media.

Rock Việt brings together veteran singers Phương Thanh and Đỗ Hoàng Hiệp as coaches.

Thanh found her desire to sing in 1991. She participated in local singing contests and later performed at music clubs in the city.

The 48-year-old singer is known for her powerful and skillful voice. She shot to fame in the 1990s and 2000s with hit songs such as Một Thời Đã Xa (One Time) released in 1999, Khi Giấc Mơ Về (When the Dream Comes Back) in 2000, and Vì Em Yêu Anh (Because I Love You) in 2003.

Thanh received several Làn Sóng Xanh (Blue Wave) awards for best singer over a 10-year period. She has released 40 albums, featuring pop and rock music.

In 2021, she introduced a new album Trống Vắng (Lonely) in 2021 featuring hit songs mixed in acoustic rock style.

Hiệp is a lead vocalist for the five-member rock band Ngũ Cung (Pentatonic) which was formed in Hà Nội in 2007. The band shot to fame after winning the talent contest “Rock Your Passion” in the same year.

It is popular for its exceptional music, playing rock with ethnic and classical music instruments.

Ngũ Cung has performed at numerous rock concerts and festivals in Việt Nam like Rock Storm and Monsoon Music Festival.

Rock Việt will air on HCM City Television's channel HTV at 7.30pm every Saturday, beginning on December 11. — VNS