Trà Vinh provides support package of VNĐ88.5 billion to SMEs

SMEs in Trà Vinh Province will be given financial support in technology, human resources, finance, production, sales, marketing, and internal management. — Photo laodong.vn

TRÀ VINH PROVINCE — Trà Vinh Provincial People’s Committee will support small and medium enterprises (SMEs) in the province from 2022 to 2025 with a total budget of VNĐ88.5 billion.

With the project, the city set the target of having more than 2,000 new businesses established.

The province will improve the investment and business environment for SMEs which will be supported in technology, human resources, finance, production, sales, marketing, and internal management.

The project is expected to contribute to help the province rank in the top 10 in economic development in the Mekong Delta before 2030. — VNS