Top legislator receives leaders of RoK groups in Seoul

Seoul (VNA) – National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue received leaders of leading groups and enterprises of the Republic of Korea in Seoul on December 13, within the framework of his official visit to the country.
Hue stressed that Vietnam and the RoK are exerting efforts to bring their relations to a new height towards the 30th anniversary of bilateral diplomatic ties next year, with economic cooperation considered an important pillar.
Leaders of Korean businesses appreciated Vietnam’s shift to the stage of safely adapting to the COVID-19 pandemic and preparing to carry out a master plan on post-pandemic economic recovery. They said they believe that Vietnam will continue to be an attractive destination to foreign investors, including those from the RoK.
They also pledged to continue making long-term investments in Vietnam and hope to cooperate closely with the country in such fields as energy, semiconductor and information communications and technology (ICT); expand investments in high-tech industries, green industries, clean energy; and support Vietnamese enterprises to participate in the global supply chain.
At the meeting with top executives of Samsung Electronics, Hue said that Vietnam welcomes Samsung Group’s investment in the innovation research centre in Vietnam, wishing Samsung to consider the manufacture semiconductors in Vietnam so as to establish a close high-tech production line in accordance with the company’s three strengths in Vietnam.
Samsung Electronics has poured a total of 17.7 billion USD in Vietnam.
Welcoming representatives from SK Group , the Vietnamese top legislator thanked the group for providing 30 million USD for the Vietnam National Innovation Centre. He asked SK to support Vietnam in the energy transformation process and carbon reduction roadmap, as well as cooperate with the country in the transfer of COVID-19 vaccine and treatment drug production technologies.
SK has invested 2 billion USD in several businesses in Vietnam, including Vingroup, Masan and Imexpharm. It also donated 1 million USD to Vietnam’s COVID-19 vaccine fund.
In his reception for representatives from Lotte Group , Hue appreciated the group's efforts to expand its operations over the past times. The group started its business in Vietnam in 1996./.
