Top Lao legislator receives Vietnam – Laos Friendship Association delegation

Tuy congratulated Laos on the great and comprehensive achievements that the country has gained in the past 46 years.

He held that following the Vietnam visit by General Secretary of the Lao People's Revolutionary Party (LPRP) and President of Laos Thongloun Sisoulith in June this year, the current visit by the top Lao legislator has manifested the Lao Party and State’s special attention to the development of the Vietnam – Laos relations. He expressed his belief that the visit will create a firm political foundation to further boost the bilateral ties.

Tuy hailed the efforts of Laos in COVID-19 prevention and control, expressing his belief that under the leadership of the LPRP, the country will put the pandemic under control soon.

He underlined that the Vietnam – Laos great friendship, special solidarity and comprehensive cooperation, which was founded by President Ho Chi Minh and Presidents Kaysone Phomvihane and Souphanouvong, and nurtured by generations of leaders and people of both countries, have become a model, royal, pure and rare relationship in the international relations history and an invaluable treasure of both nations.

The VLFA leader affirmed that the Vietnamese people always remember the wholehearted support that the Lao people have given to Vietnam during the past struggle for national liberation as well as the current national development, and consider the maintenance and development of the Vietnam – Laos special ties as a responsibility and a demand from the heart.

Briefing the Lao N.A. leader on activities of the association recently, Tuy said he hopes that the association will continue to receive support from leaders of both sides, including N.A. President Saysomphone Phomvihane.

For his part, the top Lao legislator lauded the operation outcomes of the Vietnam – Laos and Laos – Vietnam Friendship Associations over the years, affirming that they have made great contribution to fostering ties between the two Parties, States and people.

He underlined that the partnership between the two associations is significant in helping the youth of both countries get better understanding of the sacrifice and devotions by older generations, thus increasingly treasuring the special ties between the two countries.

He affirmed that he will do hist best to make more contribution to the growth of the Laos – Vietnam special friendship in the future.

Source: VNA