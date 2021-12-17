Thua Thien-Hue to open Imperial Citadel night street zone

Thua Thien-Hue (VNA) – A night street zone around Hue Imperial Citadel, a UNESCO-recognised World Cultural Heritage , will be launched in the central province of Thua Thien-Hue on December 31 to boost its nighttime economy .

The zone, opened from 7pm-11pm every Friday and Saturday, will span four streets, namely August 23, Dang Thai Than, Le Huan and Doan Thi Diem.

The night street zone is expected to give visitors a chance to watch various types of art performances, experience folk games, traditional crafts and Hue cuisine, and would be a unique highlight of Hue nightlife.

The Hue Imperial Citadel at night. (Photo: VNA)

The new tourism product is hoped to help revive the tourism industry which has been seriously affected by the COVID-19 pandemic in the past two years.

During the pilot phase, Hue authorities will launch its night street zone on Le Huan and August 23 streets.

The provincial People’s Committee has also assigned relevant agencies to install lighting systems and renovate areas around the Imperial Citadel and coordinate with the Hue Monuments Conservation Centre and Hue Royal Traditional Art Theater to arrange weekly art performances.

Hue was the seat of the Nguyen dynasty from 1802 until the end of feudal Vietnam in 1945 and the UNESCO-recognised Imperial Citadel is well-known as a popular attraction./.