Thua Thien-Hue, Quang Ngai carry out plans for tourism recovery

Under the program, the province will allow travel businesses to welcome vaccinated foreign visitors who register package tours via charter flights in the first phase that will run from the end of December, 2021 to the beginning of January, 2022.
In the two stage that will be carried out from the beginning of the first quarter of 2022, the province will receive foreign visitors of package tours or connection tours linking various tourist sites via charter flights departed from the localities where Government has approved an experimental program on welcoming back foreign tourists with vaccine passport , including Da Nang, Quang Ninh, Quang Nam, Khanh Hoa and Kien Giang; and greet passengers of cruise ships docked at Chan May Port.
The province expects to entirely ease international travel restrictions in the third phase depending on the current situation of pandemic.
Meanwhile Quang Ngai Province has carried out the tourism recovery plan in three phases. The first stage will be implemented from December , 2021 to January, 2022. The next two phases will be from February to May, 2022, and from to June onwards. The province plans to allow Ly Son to reopen tourism activities in 2022.
An art performance in the Imperial City of Hue
Measuring body temperature before entering Ly Son island in Quang Ngai Province
Ly Son island district
By staff writers – Translated by Kim Khanh
