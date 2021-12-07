Thủ Đức City seeks foreign investment in high-tech projects

Traffic infrastructure projects in Thủ Đức City are to be given priority in 2022-25. VNA/VNS Photo

HCM CITY — Thủ Đức City is soliciting foreign investment in high-tech projects to help develop itself into an innovation hub and smart urban area, its leader has said.

It was established by merging HCM City's three eastern districts of 2, 9 and Thủ Đức into one administrative unit in January this year.

It would prioritise smart city digital infrastructure and transport projects that have been approved such as belt roads connecting the city with neighbouring localities in 2022-25, Hoàng Tùng, its People's Committee Chairman, said.

It is speeding up projects in the Thủ Thiêm New Urban Area where a financial centre would be built, he said.

Fulbright University Vietnam is building a new campus in Thủ Đức City, and many other world-class educational institutions are also expected to build facilities to develop a globally competitive workforce locally, he said.

HCM City authorities have promised investment incentives to streamline investment and administrative procedures to attract investment to Thủ Đức, he added.

He was speaking at a meeting held as part of the HCM City Travel Fair from December 4 to 25. — VNS