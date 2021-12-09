Thu Duc Agriculture Wholesale Market asked to promptly reopen

Thu Duc Agriculture Wholesale Market operates as a transshipment point during the pandemic. (Photo: SGGP)

The operation resumption plan must be carried out in accordance with safety regulatory requirements and meet the higher demand for food and essential goods in the year-end festive season, especially in the upcoming lunar New Year.

The pandemic has been basically put under control. However the Covid-19 outbreak is still complicated with hidden risks. Meanwhile Thu Duc Agriculture Wholesale Market with narrow entryways has received hundreds tons of goods every day, accounting for 50-70 percent of the city's total amount of agricultural products and a large number of vehicles and travelers coming from the Southern provinces.

Additionally, there seems to be no end to crowding in illegal street markets around the wholesale market , such as a 200-meter section of the National Highway 1A from the market to the Binh Phuoc overpass, Ngo Chi Quoc Street and Hanoi Highway. Trade activities in these temporary markets are still bustling, making it difficult for traders in the wholesale market, and have affected the implementation of the disease prevention and control activities, environmental hygiene, traffic order and safety.

As of present, B inh Dien and Hoc Mon wholesale markets have reopened at 70-80 percent while 189 traditional markets have resumed their operation from 30-70 percent depending on the Covid-19 alert levels of districts.

By Lac Phong – Translated by Kim Khanh