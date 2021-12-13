Thang Long Warriors team up with American Edu-Sports Academy

HÀ NỘI — Vietnamese basketball club Thang Long Warriors have signed a cooperation agreement to develop a youth training programme with the American Edu-Sports Academy (ASA) in Hà Nội.
The agreement focuses on training young athletes, coordinating sports events, training and teaching. The two sides will select the best young players in the under-16 and under-18 categories to represent Thang Long Warriors and ASA in national tournaments.
The training programme will also provide quality young athletes to compete for the Warriors in the Việt Nam Basketball Association (VBA) League.
In order to improve efficiency and save costs, ASA and Thang Long Warriors will share human resources including coaches, players, employees and staff.
Specifically, the players and coaching staff of Thang Long Warriors will participate in the training of joint projects of the two brands at ASA. The players of the youth training programme of Thang Long Warriors will be able to practice and participate in regional and national tournaments with the youth teams of ASA. VNS
