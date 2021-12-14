Sun Group wins Gold at National Urban Planning Award 2021 for 2 project complexes in Phu Quoc

Sun Group, on December 12, 2021, won two Gold awards for its resort project complexes in Phu Quoc in the second National Urban Planning Award (VUPA) Ceremony 2021 at Hanoi Opera House.

The two project complexes honored at the ceremony were Premier Village Phu Quoc Resort at Ong Doi Cape and Kem Beach Resort Complex, where JW Marriott Phu Quoc Emerald Bay Hotel and Premier Residences Phu Quoc Emerald Bay are located.

Sun Group’s complex at Kem Beach in South Phu Quoc

Thanks to their creative planning ideas and solutions ensuring green, clean and beautiful space and creating a high-class architectural highlight for Phu Quoc urban area, the two project complexes of Sun Group were selected among more than 180 entries to receive the Gold Award – under Category B for areas with completed investment and construction.

Additionally, they also meet the criteria of preserving Vietnam’s socio-cultural values, planning in harmony with the landscape and natural environment, and in line with the sustainable development goals.

Representative of Sun Group received 2 Gold Awards at VUPA 2021

President of the Vietnam Urban Planning and Development Association (VUPDA) and Chairman of VUPA 2021 Award Council Tran Ngoc Chinh said: "There are many projects that are in line with international trends, pioneering in style, having a great impact on the orientation of space development, architecture and urban highlights, contributing to orienting creative thinking in urban planning towards sustainable development, adaptation to climate change, green and smart cities with bold identity.”

“Besides proposing good solutions, each project has their own difference and breakthroughs in creative thinking, thereby helping to improve the competitiveness of cities in the country."

He added that Sun Group’s projects were typical of those projects and highly appreciated by VUPA’s Member Council, consisting of domestic and international reputable experts in the field of urban, economic, cultural, social, environmental and architectural planning.

Located in Ong Doi Cape, Premier Village Phu Quoc Resort fully promotes the distinct natural advantages of the local area. The resort has 227 ocean-view two-storey villas leaning against the green mountains and forests.

It has many types of unique villas with infinity pools located on hills, cliffs and beach, etc., amid the mountains and the sea. Its design is unique, fresh and in perfect harmony with the beautiful land in Phu Quoc with two sides facing the sea.

Premier Village Phu Quoc Resort is located in Ong Doi Cape – a rare strip of land with two sides facing the sea.

Meanwhile, Kem Beach Resort complex creates strong impressions by its scale and high-class architectural planning in addition to many distinctively unique featured works. The 5-star ++ JW Marriott Phu Quoc Emerald Bay is famous as an architectural masterpiece designed by the world-famous resort architect Bill Bensley. Inspired by the 19th-century French university, the colorful blocks of JW Marriott Phu Quoc Emerad Bay create a classic and luxurious space in close proximity to Kem Beach. Thanks to its unique architecture, the resort has won many prestigious international awards and becomes a popular place for businessmen, politicians and celebrities from all over the world.

JW Marriott Phu Quoc Emerald Bay Resort

Meanwhile the design of Premier Residences Phu Quoc Emerald Bay is inspired by the Northwest terraces and reimagines the typical "fish sauce barrel" of Phu Quoc.

Wooden barrels, a familiar tool in traditional fish sauce factories for fermenting fish and salt to make the famous fish sauce specialty were honored in the unique design of the resort on Kem Beach, becoming an impressive architectural highlight of Emerald Bay. Besides a wide range of high-class facilities, the resort apartments towards Kem Beach give a full view of the blue sea, creating a wonderful blend of local culture and nature.

Premier Residences Phu Quoc Emerald Bay is located in Kem Beach complex of Sun Group

Wining many prestigious awards from international organizations for many consecutive years, Sun Group's projects have not only brought positive changes to the tourism industry of Emerald Bay, but also promotes the development of Phu Quoc to new heights. Most recently, at the World Travel Awards – Asia Pacific 2021, JW Marriott Phu Quoc Emerad Bay was named as Asia’s Leading Luxury Resort & Spa while Premier Village Phu Quoc Resort and Premier Residences Phu Quoc Emerald Bay were awarded Asia’s Leading Villa Resort and Asia’s Leading Hotel Residences respectively.

Premier Village Phu Quoc Resort owns many types of unique villas

Expressing the pride of the win for the two project complexes in Phu Quoc at the VUPA 2021, Pham Quoc Quan, Sun Group Chairman in the Southern Region, said: "Always considering sustainable development as an important criterion when developing tourism in destinations, we have devoted a lot of effort to research and choose to cooperate with the world’s leading design firms to build resort masterpieces in Phu Quoc.”

“These have contributed to enhancing the beautiful island city’s natural landscape while giving visitors a different and classy experience. In the future, our urban constructions and world-class tourism projects in Emerald Bay will bring more breakthroughs to the urban appearance of the island city.”

The VUPA Award is the first prestigious national award in urban planning established by the Ministry of Construction, Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment, Vietnam Chamber of Commerce and Industry and held by Vietnam Urban Development Planning Association on a biennial basis.

Sun Group winning two VUPA Gold Awards not only affirms the Group's strategic vision and great effort to create destinations, but also shows the right direction and long-term urban development planning of Phu Quoc City and its roadmap to becoming a key economic center of the southern region and country in addition to a world-class high-quality resort center.