Street arts festival kicks off in HCM City

Lưu Đoàn Duy Linh – Daes of HCM City, winner of the the JAM – Vietnam Urban Arts 2021 competition held by the French Institute in Việt Nam in April, will take part in Saigon Urban Arts 2021 in HCM City from December 4-18. Photo courtesy of the organisers

HCM CITY – A street art festival, Saigon Urban Arts: Street Mural Painting (SUA 2021), will be held in HCM City from December 4-18.

The event is co-organised by the French Institute and the Goethe-Institut in HCM City with the support of the Franco-German Cultural Fund, supported by Pro Helvetia-New Delhi, a liaison office of the Swiss Arts Council in India.

During the event, Vietnamese and international street artists will paint five murals at apartment buildings at 1A Nguyễn Đình Chiểu and the walls at Mai Thị Lựu Street in District 1.

The performance will include Lưu Đoàn Duy Linh – Daes, Nguyễn Tấn Lực aka Cresk, and Lê Nhật Huy – Kleur, who won the JAM – Vietnam Urban Arts 2021 competition held by the French Institute in Việt Nam in April.

They will pair with artists Enni from Germany, Marc Lee from Switzerland, and Bouda from France to create three murals.

Vietnamese artists Daos 501 and Vietnamese-French artist Suby One, who are famous among the street art community in the country, will create their own murals.

All five art works will reflect the United Nations’ sustainable development goals.

Visitors can see the artists work at the venue from 9am – 12pm and 2pm – 5pm on December 11.

SUA 2021 aims to honour the beauty of street arts. Through events, audiences can understand more about the values of the art, including beautifying the city and connecting people.

The organisers will continue to host the festival in March featuring artists from France and Germany, workshops at local schools, seminars on street arts, performances of music and hip hop, and a street ar festival. VNS