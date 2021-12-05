Stir-fried rice with sea crab

With chef Lê Đức Hải from Ngon Garden Restaurant in Hà Nội
Ingredients:
• Sea crab: 2 pcs (or 0.5kg)
• Fragrant rice: 0.5kg
• Chicken egg: 2 pcs
• Bell pepper: 1
• String beans: 50gr
• Carrot: 1
• Maize: half a cob
• Spices/condiments: cooking oil, fish sauce, salt, broth mix, pepper powder, fresh onion, garlic, chilli and soy sauce
Making the dish:
• Clean the crabs carefully before boiling for 15 minutes. Take out the crab meat by hand and soak it with 1tsp of broth mix and fresh onion pieces for another 15 minutes before frying.
• Use the boiled crab broth to cook the rice. When the rice is cooked, let it cool.
• Dice the bell pepper, string beans and carrot while plucking maize seeds from cob, and whisk the chicken eggs well before frying.
• Fry the minced garlic in cooking oil before putting cold rice in and stir it for several minutes. The last step is to put all the above-mentioned ingredients in the pan, which is cooked over high heat, and quickly stir well and put half a teaspoon of fish sauce and broth mix into each in and continue to fry for two minutes before adding the diced fresh onions and pepper powder.
The dish is more enjoyable when being eaten with sauce mixed with soy sauce, minced garlic and chilli. The meal has a rich flavour of delicious chicken eggs, sea crab, carrots and string beans. It should be eaten hot.
You can sample the dish at Ngon Garden Restaurant at 70 Nguyễn Du, one of the most beautiful streets in Hà Nội. VNS
