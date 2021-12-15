State President highly appreciates achievements of military women

State President Nguyen Xuan Phuc made the comment on December 13 at a meeting with 60 servicewomen and representatives at the seventh congress of military women held in Hanoi.
Senior Lieutenant General Do Can, Deputy Chief of the General Department of Political Affairs, also attended the event.
The State President suggested the Central Military Commission and the Defense Ministry continue to create favorable conditions for servicewomen to study and make further progress.
He expressed his belief that military women will promote the achievements and make more contribution to building a revolutionary, standardized, elite and gradually-modernized military and the cause of national construction and defense.
Translated by Chung Anh
- Military Women: Home Safe But Not Sound
- 'We must place women's economic empowerment at the heart of the G20 agenda': Ivanka Trump addresses world leaders during G20 Summit in Japan as proud dad Donald watches on
- Working with Women
- Women's Sports: The Future of Title IX
- NAFTA And The Future Of Canada, Mexico And The United States
- Is IT unfriendly to women?
- I’m Back from the Future and Hillary is President
- Sister of Iranian Soccer Star Wants Women at His Matches
- Why Women's Soccer Players Are Worried About Their Brains
- Why Men Just Don't Understand Women
- In Laos, Women Rule Rugby
- Megan Rapinoe Says She Stands by Remarks About President Trump
- South Korean women have golf down to a tee
- High blood pressure: Causes, symptoms, and treatments
- U.S. Holds Off an Ascendant Spain, for Now, at Women’s World Cup
- Women on Top
- New law in Mass. attempts to raise IT pay for women
- Texas carpet bombs its own hurricane-traumatized victims with neurological poisons sprayed from military planes
- Militarized police gone wild across America; terrorizing citizens, shooting pet dogs, behaving like occupying military force
- Dow 20,000: Globalists are setting up the perfect storm of financial apocalypse to be unleashed once President Trump takes office
State President highly appreciates achievements of military women have 293 words, post on en.qdnd.vn at December 15, 2021. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.