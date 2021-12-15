State President highly appreciates achievements of military women

State President Nguyen Xuan Phuc made the comment on December 13 at a meeting with 60 servicewomen and representatives at the seventh congress of military women held in Hanoi.

Senior Lieutenant General Do Can, Deputy Chief of the General Department of Political Affairs, also attended the event.

The State President suggested the Central Military Commission and the Defense Ministry continue to create favorable conditions for servicewomen to study and make further progress.

He expressed his belief that military women will promote the achievements and make more contribution to building a revolutionary, standardized, elite and gradually-modernized military and the cause of national construction and defense.

Translated by Chung Anh