Special address of Former Prime Minister of the Netherlands Mr. Balkenende at the Vietnam Corporate Sustainability Forum (VCSF)

This Thursday, Jan Peter Balkenende, chairman of the Dutch Sustainable Growth Coalition (https://www.dsgc.nl/en) and former Prime Minister of the Netherlands, congratulated Vietnamese Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính with his strong commitment at the COP26 Summit in Glasgow to make Việt Nam climate neutral by 2050. Balkenende made a special address at the Vietnam Corporate Sustainability Forum (VCSF), organised by Vietnam Chamber of Commerce & Industry and Vietnam Business Council for Sustainable Development.

Former Prime Minister of the Netherlands Jan Peter Balkenende

Vice Prime Minister Vũ Đức Đam and leaders of ministries and the VCCI attended the event, together with representatives from corporates, diplomatic missions and international organisations.

Speaking at the event, Balkenende emphasised that the transformation towards a green economy has to start today with clear and measurable goals, especially on increasing renewable energy generation and the decarbonisation of supply chains. Balkenende used this opportunity to introduce the Dutch Sustainable Growth Coalition (DSGC) to work with Việt Nam to make the transformation happen.

Alexander Koch – Heineken Vietnam, Managing Director

The DSGC is a CEO-led coalition of eight Dutch multinational corporations, including Heineken, Akzo Nobel, Friesland Campina, Unilever, Philips, Shell, DSM and KLM. The DSGC aims to drive sustainable business models that combine economic profitability with environmental and social progress and thus contribute to the achievement of the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). DSGC members are convinced that significant innovations in fields such as energy supply and food systems will offer sustainable prosperity and opportunities for all. The DSGC works in cooperation with governments, scientific institutions and other stakeholders.

Nguyen My Lan – General Director of Decorative Paints, AkzoNobel Vietnam

Speaking at the VCSF 2021, Alexandre Koch, CEOs of Heineken Vietnam and chairman of the Dutch Business Association in Việt Nam (DBAV) shared the corporate's commitment to brew a better Việt Nam and work with like-minded partners to help Việt Nam grow sustainably.

Watch the full speech of DSGC Chairman Balkenede here: [VIDEO https://youtu.be/d1miFa3sRGQ]