SpaceSpeakers releases MV celebrating 10th anniversary

The Spacespeakers have released the music video ‘Freaky Squad’ featuring rappers Rhymastic and BinZ, singer Soobin and music producer Touliver, to celebrate its 10th anniversary. Photo courtesy of the producer

HCM CITY SpaceSpeakers, a Vietnamese community for producers and artists, has released a new music video to celebrate its 10th anniversary.

The MV, Freaky Squad , features rappers Rhymastic and BinZ, singer Soobin and music producer Touliver.

The song has a catchy beat featuring electronic dance music mixed by Touliver, with rap lyrics by three other artists.

Since its release on November 30, it has received a warm welcome from music fans. The MV ranked No 5 on YouTube trending in Việt Nam three days after its release, and has earned more than 2.2 million views.

YouTube user Kristen GG said: "The song is awesome and attractive, from the beat to the lyrics. I've replayed it for more than 10 times. It's a perfect collaboration."

SpaceSpeakers, founded by Touliver in Hà Nội in 2011, consists of young, passionate artists who believe that they can make significant changes to the Vietnamese music industry.

The group's music style is rap, hip hop and electronic.

The group has released several music videos like Everyday , Krazy , and They Said, that have become viral on YouTube, attracting tens of millions of views.

SpaceSpeakers has launched several music shows including Drop Da Bass, SpaceBass and Space Jam in HCM City and Hà Nội.

The group has performed at big music events in Việt Nam, such as Prisma Run, Monsoon Festival 2014, and Yamaha Countdown 2015.

Touliver, whose real name is Nguyễn Hoàng, has been involved in the electronic music scene since 2007. He has produced famous beats such as Tell Me Why and Hoa Sữa (Blackboard Tree), and in 2013 he released his first album SBNSL (Spaceboys Neva Sleep).

He teamed up with singer Tóc Tiên in the TV reality show The Remix 2015 for best underground artist, and won third place.

In 2020, he became the music producer of Rap Việt, one of the first competitions seeking talented rappers which aired on Vietnamese television. It won the Music Programme of the Year at the 2021 Devotion Music Award organised by Vietnam News Agency’s Thể Thao & Văn Hóa (Sports & Culture) newspaper.

Touliver was named the Producer of the Year at the event.

Rappers Rhymastic and Binz are also known widely as coaches for Rap Việt. — VNS