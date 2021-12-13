Shortage of containers, high logistics costs hit textile exports

HCM CITY — Container and warehouse shortages and surging container shipping costs have hit the textile and garment industry hard, insiders told a seminar in HCM City.
Speaking at the seminar organised by the Việt Nam Textile and Apparel Association (VITAS) and Saigon Newport Corporation last Friday (December 10), Nguyễn Thị Tuyết Mai, deputy general secretary of the association, said container shortages and delays at ports are causing a headache for exporters and importers globally.
Delivery delays mean textile and garment businesses could have to pay compensation to buyers, she said.
Logistics costs threaten to affect Việt Nam's economic competitiveness, particularly its textile and garment industry, she said.
Việt Nam needs to develop shipping lines for shipments to Europe and the US, which are large markets for its textile and garment businesses, making it less reliant on international shipping lines, she added.
Nguyễn Thị Mỹ Lệ, deputy marketing director of Saigon Newport Corporation, said her company has made efforts to provide a full package of logistics services and solutions to help customers reduce costs.
Textiles are among the country's major export items, and Saigon Newport accounted for their largest cargo throughput last month, she said.
Exports this year are estimated at US$39 billion, up 11.2 per cent, according to VITAS. — VNS
- The Real Cost of Your Blue Jeans
- Volcanic ash clouds hit Asian business
- German Emigration Hits Highest Level in 55 Years
- German Exports Defy Global Slowdown, Raise Hopes
- China woos Turkey after logistics deal with Greece
- The rediscovery of Africa's textile industry
- Bangladesh textile workers fed up with conditions
- The Ringling tells the history of Indian textiles
- EU exports its crisis to the Balkans
- India's textile hub faces crisis
- Ethiopia - next stop for textile industry?
- Logistics sector regains traction in Germany
- Russia begins ban on grain exports after fires devastate crops
- India bans cotton exports to shield textile industry
- What is the 2017 vegetable shortage, which supermarkets are rationing lettuce and broccoli and what’s the cause of the crisis?
- 15 Minutes to ‘Mayhem’: How a Tweet Led to a Shortage at Popeyes
- Withdrawal operation a logistical challenge
- Calais chaos hits European freight companies
- Gasoline prices soar in Germany to new record high
- Delhi economy hit hard by mosquito-borne diseases
Shortage of containers, high logistics costs hit textile exports have 379 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at December 13, 2021. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.