Shares post gains thanks to banking, securities stocks

A customer at a branch of Military Bank (MBB) in Hà Nội. MBB rose 0.5 per cent Thursday. VNA/VNS Photo

HÀ NỘI Shares extended gains on Thursday, bolstered by a significant injection of cash flow into banking and securities stocks.

On the Hồ Chí Minh Stock Exchange (HoSE), the market benchmark VN-Index gained 2.35 per cent to end at 1,446.77 points.

It had gained 1.04 per cent to end at 1,467.98 points yesterday.

The market’s breadth was positive with 321 gainers and 130 losers.

As many as 631 million shares were traded on the southern bourse, worth nearly VNĐ18 trillion (US$783.3 million).

On HoSE, foreign investors returned to net buy more than 7 million shares, with net buying value of VNĐ349 billion.

The VN30-Index, tracking the 30 biggest stocks on HoSE, gained 0.89 per cent, to end at 1,529.61 points. Twenty-six out of 30 stocks in the VN30 basket posted gains, while three declined.

In the VN-30 group, gainers included Phú Nhuận Jewelry (PNJ), Vietinbank (CTG), PVPower (POW), Masan Group (MSN), Vietjet (VJC), FPT Corporation (FPT), HDBank (HDB), Vincom Retail (VRE) and Novaland (NVL).

The banking group outperformed and supported the gains of the market with notable gainers including Vietinbank (CTG), Tiên Phong Bank (TPB), Vietcombank (VCB), Military Bank (MBB), Sacombank (STB), Eximbank (EIB) and Bank for Investment and Development of Vietnam (BID).

Securities stocks outperformed as there were no losers in the sector. Petrovietnam Securities Incorporated (PSI), Guotai Junan Securities (Vietnam) Corp (IVS), Viet Nam Bank For Industry & Trade Securities JSC (CTS) and VIX Securities Joint Stock Company (VIX) all rose.

Other notable gainers included SSI Securities Inc (SSI), VNDirect Securities Co (VND), Việt Capital Inc (VCI) and Saigon-Hanoi Securities Co (SHS).

"VN-Index needs to stay around 1,450 points for a little bit to accumulate strength to be able to start the journey to conquer the top of 1,500 again," said BIDV Securities CO.

As many as 21 out of 25 sector indices on the stock market posted gains, including IT, oil and gas, retail, logistics, banking, securities, insurance, wholesale and healthcare, rubber production and agriculture.

On the Hà Nội Stock Exchange (HNX), the HNX-Index rose 0.62 per cent, to 452.53 points.

During the session, investors poured over VNĐ2.5 trillion into the market, equivalent to a trading volume of 88.3 million shares. — VNS