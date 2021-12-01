Second power price relief package proves timely and effective

Timely policy The assistance included payment exemptions for localities used to quarantine and test suspected and confirmed Covid-19 patients. Clinics providing checkups, tests and treatment of suspected Covid-19 patients received a 20-percent discount in their power bills. Centers charging for quarantine services were not eligible for the support. Tourist accommodations and businesses operating warehouses were eligible for a discount level applicable to manufacturing industries. According to the Electricity Regulatory Authority of Vietnam (ERAV) under MoIT, over 85 percent of more than 26 million local EVN customers consume below 300 kWh/month. The ERAV said the second support package reflects the power industry’s responsibility for the lives of those affected by the Covid-19 epidemic. “Apart from support for people and businesses, the package will also help ease difficulties for the poor and disadvantaged,” said the ERAV. Enjoying benefits According to economic experts, in addition to the direct cash support package for vulnerable families, this is a direct and effective measure, easing financial difficulties for individuals and business. The second electricity price discount was well received. Nguyen Thi Ha from Hanoi’s Nam Tu Liem District said her family usually uses 100-150 kWh per month outside the hottest months. The 10-percent reduction will save… Read full this story

