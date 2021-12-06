Samsung urged to speed up construction on R&D center

The South Korean investor considers Vietnam an important global production hub and a strategic destination in its research and development activities.

Samsung Vietnam is urged to continue expanding investment and speeding up the construction of a research and development (R&D) center, which is located in western Hanoi.

Deputy Prime Minister Le Minh Khai (R) and Choi Joo Ho, General Director of Samsung Vietnam (L). Photo: TTXVN

Deputy Prime Minister Le Minh Khai gave his statement at the meeting with Choi Joo Ho, General Director of Samsung Vietnam on December 6.

Khai highly appreciated Samsung's investment in manufacturing projects in Vietnam, especially the R&D center. He underlined the Vietnamese Government supports the group's long-term business and investment strategy.

Committed to making Vietnam one of its global production bases, the South Korean group is building in Hanoi a new R&D center, the largest in Southeast Asia.

With a total investment of US$220 million, Samsung's R&D construction kicked off last March and is expected to be inaugurated by the end of next year. The group will coordinate with large Vietnamese universities in scientific and technological research activities.

In addition, the group has coordinated with the Vietnamese Ministry of Industry and Trade to implement a project to support capacity building for Vietnamese enterprises in the field of supporting industries, according to Choi Joo Ho, General Director of Samsung Vietnam.

About 330 Vietnamese enterprises would benefit from the project, which is aimed at improving their production efficiency. Those who meet the requirements could join the initiative.

Currently, Samsung is running eight facilities in Vietnam, including six manufacturing plants, one R&D center, and a sales legal entity.

At the meeting, the leader of Samsung Vietnam wished the Vietnamese Government to continue maintaining a safe, flexible adaptation mechanism to effectively control the Covid-19 pandemic and ensure uninterrupted production.

Khai highly appreciated Samsung's effective production and business results in Vietnam, especially in the difficult context caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Concerning Samsung's proposals related to tax policy, Khai asked Samsung to work with the ministries of Planning and Investment, Finance, and the General Department of Taxation to come up with solutions.

The Deputy Prime Minister hoped that large enterprises like Samsung would further enhance coordination with local authorities to effectively implement pandemic prevention and control measures and ensure production and business activities.

“Vietnam's commitments to investors are consistent. Any policy change would be studied carefully with consultations from all stakeholders to harmonize the interests of foreign enterprises and the host country,” he said.