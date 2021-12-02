Sabeco and its Bia Saigon brand launch the ‘Bản Sắc Việt’ collection to ‘bring everyone together as one at Tết’

At the event, Bia Saigon was honoured to receive the announcement of setting a Vietnamese record for the "Bản Sắc Việt" collection with images of the 63 localities in Việt Nam. — Photo courtesy of the firm

HÀ NỘI — The Saigon Beer Alcohol Beverage Co-operation (SABECO) and its Bia Saigon brand on Thursday officially launched "Bản Sắc Việt", Bia Saigon's Tết 2022 collection, which consists of 63 beer cans featuring the signature scenery, culture and customs of a province or city, accompanied by a short quote depicting local traditions.

This is the most meaningful and special collection from Bia Saigon by far. The collection's design concept was inspired by woodcarving art typical art of Đông Hồ folk paintings to create a rustic but lively look.

Through five main colours of red, orange, green, blue and yellow, the collection cleverly recreates the characteristics of each region, expressing the spirit of national cohesion of 63 provinces and cities across the country.

"Bản Sắc Việt" demonstrates the precious beauty of the provinces and cities of Việt Nam from North to South, celebrating a spirit of unity and recognition of our cohesion during challenging times.

The collection also welcomes the year 2022 with much joy, hope and prosperity, and “brings everyone together as one at Tết” (Lunar New Year).

Speaking at the launch, Đoàn Văn Việt, deputy minister of Culture, Sports and Tourism, said: "In order to realise the important goals of Việt Nam ‘s tourism development strategy to 2030, it is necessary to join hands with the private sector.”

“The launch of ‘Bản Sắc Việt’ by SABECO today is an impressive and socially significant collection. It also marks the beginning of the co-operation relationship between the ministry's Việt Nam National Administration of Tourism (VNAT) and SABECO.

“I hope that the activities implemented from this co-operation framework will be an effective source of support for VNAT and the ministry in the journey of building Việt Nam's tourism brand, turning the country into a safe and attractive destination for tourists.”

SABECO signed a three-year strategic co-operation agreement with VNAT, and will co-ordinate with VNAT to organise long-term activities to honour cultural, sports and tourism values. — Photo courtesy of the firm

At the launch, SABECO signed a three-year strategic co-operation agreement with VNAT, and will co-ordinate with VNAT to organise long-term activities to honour cultural, sports and tourism values.

The launch ceremony and co-operation signing ceremony were also attended by the Central Committee of the HCM Communist Youth Union and the Việt Nam Record Association.

Bennett Neo, SABECO's general director delivered a speech at the launching ceremony. — Photo courtesy of the firm

Bennett Neo, SABECO's general director said: "We have almost gone through 2021 – a year full of unexpected challenges and disruptions. This year, the COVID-19 pandemic had made an unprecedented impact on people, society, and the economy.”

“As a brand that has been with Vietnamese people for more than 145 years, Bia Saigon deeply understands the effort Việt Nam has made to overcome all those difficulties to be ‘Stronger Together’ as a country. As the year 2021 draws to a close, we would like to take this opportunity to recognise that resilience and cohesion through our latest limited-edition collection.

"The positive spirit, additionally, has motivated SABECO to further move ahead in a long-term partnership with the Ministry of Culture, Sports, and Tourism, to co-organise other meaningful activities to feature the unique and charming values of Vietnamese culture and tourism. With this partnership, Bia Saigon hopes to join hands to celebrate the precious local signatures of Việt Nam, as part of our sustainable development."

He added that as the leading domestic brand, Bia Saigon always strove to improve product quality, while constantly launching new initiatives to bring value to the community and spread Vietnamese identity to domestic and international friends.

Bia Saigon is committed to promoting and honouring the beauty of Việt Nam, while contributing to the development of culture and tourism for the country.

At the event, Bia Saigon was honoured to receive the announcement of setting a Vietnamese record for the "Bản Sắc Việt" collection with images of the 63 localities in Việt Nam.

Lê Doãn Hợp, former member of the Party Central Committee, and chairman of the record associations said: "Every record in Việt Nam needs to converge on three things – Information, Brand, and Intelligence. The collection for upcoming Tết , ‘Bản Sắc Việt’ of Bia Saigon has met the above criteria when portraying the typical beauties of cities and provinces across Việt Nam in a very unique way.”

“The collection reminds each person of the identity and culture of the region, which has great significance in expressing the spirit of national solidarity, and contributes to spreading the beautiful image of Việt Nam to all."

With a commitment to promoting positive and sustainable factors, bringing Việt Nam’s beverage industry to an international level, SABECO has constantly been striving to improve the world-class quality of its products, and continuously launched new initiatives to bring value to the community, spreading Vietnamese culture to friends worldwide.

Earlier, SABECO and its Bia Saigon brand co-operated with the Central Committee of the HCM Communist Youth Union to launch “Collecting Millions of Stars” on National Day, September 2, to help support 600 small business households who were affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

In addition to the launch of the collection “Bản Sắc Việt”, SABECO and its Bia Saigon brand will continue to carry out practical and meaningful activities on the eve of the new year, contributing to bringing a warm Tết season to all.