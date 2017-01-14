Russian newspaper highlights Vietnam’s traditional medicine

In an article of Russia’s Independent newspaper, Vinogradov said Vietnam had developed its traditional medicine long before Asia got to know about western medicine.
The writer also introduced the history of Vietnam’s traditional medicine and Hanoi’s Hai Thuong Lan Ong street with traditional medicine shops as well as the life and career of well-known physician Hai Thuong Lan Ong and his famous traditional medicine to cure dangerous tropical diseases.
Once foreign tourists come to Lan Ong street, they will be very impressed by the good smell of traditional medicine from the shops, wrote Vinogradov.
There are 13,000 flora species in Vietnam, nearly 1.500 of which are used for traditional medicine in the country, according to the article.
Vietnam’s traditional medicine has been exported to many countries and its traditional medicine wine has become a souvenir for foreign tourists when they leave the country./.
Vietnam Plus
- Vietnam treasures partnership with Russia: top leaders
- Parliamentary cooperation – important pillar of Vietnam-Russia ties
- Miss International Vietnam teaches Japanese students how to model on stage
- Animal Poaching: Vietnam Police Find Over 220 Pounds Of Rhino Horn
- Vietnam, Russia hold fourth defence strategy dialogue
- Politics Russian PM commences official visit to Vietnam 30-year-old tradition: Saigon family makes banh chung as Tet nears
- Politics Russian PM commences official visit to Vietnam In Vietnam, government incentives fuel solar energy race
- Politics Russian PM commences official visit to Vietnam Vietnam puts country’s first aircraft engine factory into operation
- Politics Russian PM commences official visit to Vietnam Vietnam jails tycoon Phan Van Anh Vu at center of corruption scandal
- Politics Russian PM commences official visit to Vietnam Ho Chi Minh City holds prayer service for road traffic victims
- Politics Russian PM commences official visit to Vietnam $430mn horse racing track to open by 2021 in Hanoi
- Politics Vietnam, Russia to further enhance comprehensive strategic partnership EFL teaching in London vs. Ho Chi Minh City
- Politics Vietnam, Russia to further enhance comprehensive strategic partnership Look out, 2019!
- Politics Vietnam, Russia to further enhance comprehensive strategic partnership 2018 – the year that was in Tuoi Tre photos
- Politics Vietnam, Russia to further enhance comprehensive strategic partnership UK seeks bilateral FTA with Vietnam: British MP
- Politics Vietnam, Russia to further enhance comprehensive strategic partnership Meet Saigon’s ‘king of pottery’
- Politics Vietnam, Russia to further enhance comprehensive strategic partnership Simplicity of life in Vietnam
- Politics Vietnam, Russia to further enhance comprehensive strategic partnership Things I miss when away from Vietnam
- Politics Vietnam, Russia to further enhance comprehensive strategic partnership The color of incense in Vietnam
- Politics Vietnam, Russia to further enhance comprehensive strategic partnership Life after leprosy in Vietnam
Russian newspaper highlights Vietnam’s traditional medicine have 421 words, post on at January 14, 2017. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.