Russian newspaper highlights Vietnam’s traditional medicine

In an article of Russia’s Independent newspaper, Vinogradov said Vietnam had developed its traditional medicine long before Asia got to know about western medicine.

The writer also introduced the history of Vietnam’s traditional medicine and Hanoi’s Hai Thuong Lan Ong street with traditional medicine shops as well as the life and career of well-known physician Hai Thuong Lan Ong and his famous traditional medicine to cure dangerous tropical diseases.

Once foreign tourists come to Lan Ong street, they will be very impressed by the good smell of traditional medicine from the shops, wrote Vinogradov.

There are 13,000 flora species in Vietnam, nearly 1.500 of which are used for traditional medicine in the country, according to the article.

Vietnam’s traditional medicine has been exported to many countries and its traditional medicine wine has become a souvenir for foreign tourists when they leave the country./.

Vietnam Plus

