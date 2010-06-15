Russian AEP thanks People’s Army Newspaper

PANO – Russian Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary (AEP) A. G. Koytun expressed his thanks to the Board of Editors of the People’s Army Newspaper in his letter to the daily’s Editor in Chief, Major General Le Phuc Nguyen.
In the letter, the Russian Ambassador appreciated the daily’s supports for his nation by publishing a series of informative articles that brought Russia and its people closer to Vietnamese readers on the 20th anniversary of Russia’s National Day (June 12th, 1990 – June 12th, 2010).
On behalf of the Russian Embassy in Vietnam, he also thanked Vietnamese central and local agencies, organisations, businesses as well as foreign diplomatic representatives and international friends in Vietnam for their delivered greetings to the embassy on the occasion.
Translated by Thu Nguyen
