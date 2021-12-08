RoK businessman honored with Friendship Order

Vietnamese Ambassador to the RoK Nguyen Vu Tung authorized by President Nguyen Xuan Phuc handed over the Friendship Order to Kim, who is former Honorary Consul General of Vietnam in the RoK’s Gwangju-Jeonnam, at a ceremony held last week.

Speaking at the event, Ambassador Tung highly spoke of Kim's six-year mission as the Honorary Consul General of Vietnam in Gwangju-Jeonnam, saying Chairman Kim has dedicated his efforts to supporting the Vietnamese community, particularly the Vietnamese Students' Association in the RoK.

He has also played a part in advancing relations between the two countries' localities, such as Quang Binh's Ba Don town and Gwangju city's Bukgu district (2016), and Quang Nam's Hoi An Ancient Town and Gwangju city's Gwangsan district (2017), and coordinated with the Embassy of Vietnam to welcome Vietnamese high-level delegations to the RoK, the diplomat said.

Kim, for his part, expressed his gratitude towards the State of Vietnam for the honor, saying he is committed to providing support for Vietnamese students and enhancing the Vietnam-RoK relations no matter which position he holds.

Source: VNA