Residence President Hồ Chí Minh visited recognised as national relic

Nguyễn Thị An's house in Hà Nội's Tây Hồ District has been listed as a national relic site.

HÀ NỘI – The Ministry of Culture, Sport and Tourism has recognised a house in Hà Nội’s Tây Hồ District, where President Hồ Chí Minh lived and worked in 1945, as a National Historical Site.

The house of Nguyễn Thị An in Phú Thượng Ward was the first stop of President Hồ Chí Minh in August 23-25, 1945, on his way from the Việt Bắc resistance base back to Hà Nội to read the Declaration of Independence on September 2 that year.

The declaration marked the foundation of the Democratic Republic of Việt Nam, now the Socialist Republic of Việt Nam.

The President worked with senior Party officials such as Trường Chinh, Võ Nguyên Giáp, and Trần Đăng Ninh during his days at the house.

On November 24, 1946, President Hồ Chí Minh made a second visit to the house where he talked with local residents and officials.

An’s house is now looked after by her paternal grandson Công Ngọc Dũng, who said he was pleased that the ministry realised its true value and historical significance.

With 14 objects and tens of documents and images related to the late President's stay, the house was recognised as a memorial house of President Hồ Chí Minh and opened to visitors in 1996.

In 2019, it was listed as a municipal-level historical relic.

An was the wife of Công Ngọc Lâm, chief officer of Phú Gia Hamlet, Phú Thượng Commune in Từ Liêm District, now Phú Thượng Ward in Tây Hồ.

The area was part of the Party Central Committee's revolutionary base from 1941 to 1945. Local residents supported and protected many senior Party officials here, including Trường Chinh, Hoàng Văn Thụ, Lê Đức Thọ and Hoàng Tùng.

An's house is the 1,165th historical site of the capital city.