Record number of daily COVID-19 cases confirmed in Việt Nam on Saturday, with 16,141 new infections nationwide

A COVID-19 check point on Thuốc Bắc Street, Hoàn Kiếm District, Hà Nội. VNA/VNS Photo

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam registered its highest number of new coronavirus cases in a single daily update on Saturday, with 16,141 new COVID-19 infections confirmed.

While there have been a higher number of daily cases previously, this has only been when more cases were added to the tally at a later date.

There were 1,285 more infections on Saturday than the previous day.

The total caseload since the beginning of the pandemic has now reached 1,398,413.

A total of 37 of Saturday’s transmissions were imported and the remaining domestic.

New cases were reported in 59 provinces and cities across the country.

A total of 9,478 infections were detected in the community.

HCM City led the list with 1,441 cases, followed by Bình Phước with 1,164 and Tây Ninh with 903.

The other localities that reported new infections were: Khánh Hòa (794), Bến Tre (756), Đồng Tháp (750), Cà Mau (722), Cần Thơ (689), Sóc Trăng (617), Vĩnh Long (576), Hà Nội (548), Tiền Giang (545), Bạc Liêu (505), Bà Rịa – Vũng Tàu (498), Trà Vinh (456), Bình Dương (418), Kiên Giang (409), Đồng Nai (390), An Giang (368), Hậu Giang (347), Bình Thuận (317), Bình Định (286), Thừa Thiên Huế (240), Bắc Ninh (213), Hải Phòng (212), Lâm Đồng (198), Đà Nẵng (186), Gia Lai (177), Thanh Hóa (148), Quảng Nam (139), Ninh Thuận (123), Hưng Yên (110), Nghệ An (92), Hà Giang (81), Đắk Nông (79), Long An (71), Quảng Ninh (69), Vĩnh Phúc (62), Phú Yên (45), Thái Bình (45), Thái Nguyên (40), Hải Dương (34), Quảng Ngãi (34), Quảng Bình (30), Phú Thọ (27), Nam Định (25), Hòa Bình (18), Kon Tum (15), Hà Nam (14), Lào Cai (14), Sơn La (13), Cao Bằng (11), Yên Bái (10), Bắc Giang (10), Hà Tĩnh (7), Điện Biên (6), Tuyên Quang (4), Quảng Trị (2) and Bắc Kạn (1).

A total of 1,804 patients were declared recovered from the disease on Saturday, meaning 1,053,425 people have been given the all-clear so far.

More than 131.8 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered nationwide.

There were a further 209 fatalities related to COVID-19 announced Saturday, including in HCM City (67), Đồng Nai (17), An Giang (13), Bình Dương (13), Cần Thơ (13), Tây Ninh (12), Kiên Giang (11), Đồng Tháp (10), Tiền Giang (10), Long An (8 ), Sóc Trăng (7), Bình Thuận (7), Bến Tre (5), Cà Mau (4), Trà Vinh (4), Bình Định (2), Bến Tre (2), Khánh Hoà (2), Nghệ An (1) and Bà Rịa – Vũng Tàu (1).

Việt Nam has now had 27,611 deaths related to COVID-19, about 2 per cent of total patients. — VNS