Quảng Ninh creates safe space for tourism

By Bảo Ngọc

Tourism in Quảng Ninh Province is showing signs of recovery after a long period of closure to control the Covid-19 pandemic. The creativity of businesses in renewing tourism services as well as the effective disease control of local authorities are "levers" to help the province revive in the new normal situation.

The checkpoint at Chùa Vàng Bridge, Đông Triều Town, strictly controls people and vehicles entering and leaving the province. — Photo courtesy of baoquangninh.vn

Quảng Ninh opened tourist attractions to welcome local visitors from September 20 and visitors from outside the province from November 1.

Those who plan to travel to Quảng Ninh need to ensure that they come from a green (low risk) area, have had two doses of vaccine or a negative test.

In a number of remote areas, the province has applied a closed-loop and long-term tourism model to ensure visitor safety.

Rated as one of the localities that effectively controlled the pandemic, Móng Cái City promises to bring visitors a safe travel experience in the province. By mid-September, the city had reached a vaccination rate of 99.75 per cent of all adults, in which 31,960 people were fully inoculated, while 43,308 people received one shot.

In addition, the People’s Committee of Móng Cái requires people working in tourism and service establishments to have at least one dose of vaccine as well as perform COVID-19 screening tests strictly according to regulations.

The border city also continues strengthening the management and control of people and vehicles entering and leaving the city via land, sea and inland waterway routes to prevent illegal entry and exit; stop establishments operating that violate pandemic rules; and publicise a hotline for people to report problems.

In Hạ Long City, the cultural, economic and political centre of Quảng Ninh, many entertainment and resort complexes such as Vinpearl Hạ Long, FLC Hạ Long and Sun World Halong Complex, have readied facilities, personnel and plans on pandemic safety.

Most local tourist destinations have QR codes for medical declaration and provide antiseptic and face masks for guests at the entrance. VNS Photo Bảo Ngọc

Tourist destinations are prioritised to welcome visitors who have been vaccinated, as well as offer closed-loop sightseeing services and stays on the bay with small groups of guests.

All cruise ships are fully equipped with face masks, antiseptic and facilities for medical declarations by scanning QR codes for visitors at tourist sites near Hạ Long Bay. They are also encouraging night tours on the bay that use all-in-one services that do not cause pandemic risks.

Visitors scan the QR code before entering the Sài Gòn – Hạ Long hotel. — Photo courtesy of baoquangninh.vn

An attractive tourist attraction in Hạ Long, Quảng Ninh Museum, was immediately closed after an employee tested positive for COVID-19 at the end of November.

According to a representative of the museum, immediately after the incident, although most staff tested negative, the museum still had to suspend operations to ensure the safety of visitors and nearby residents.

Measures to combat the pandemic such as disinfecting the exhibition areas, periodic testing for employees, and ensuring distancing in the museum were also applied with the aim of soon reopening.

The Yên Tử monuments and landscape complex is another attractive and safe holiday destination in Quảng Ninh, chosen by many local tourists at this time of the year.

In addition to strictly implementing safety measures, closed-loop and long-term sightseeing services are also being researched by businesses to ensure public safety.

Particularly for cable car services, it is recommended to use cabins for small and separate groups of tourists, in order to limit contact and ensure distancing.

According to Lê Trọng Thanh, deputy director of the Tùng Lâm Development Joint Stock Company, most tourists do not like to go to crowded destinations. Yên Tử has a large space, many trees and the accommodation areas are relatively far apart, creating comfort and safety for guests.

Welcoming visitors safely with many new and unique products and services, Quảng Ninh tourism has shown very positive signs after a long period of suspended operations.

Since the end of September 2021, Quảng Ninh has welcomed over 66,000 travellers.

The province’s tourism authority is also developing a plan to welcome international guests. It is expected that on January 7, 2022, the province will welcome a South Korean delegation at Vân Đồn airport. This will be the first international delegation to the province under the pilot programme.

According to a representative of the Quảng Ninh tourism authority, the province will welcome international guests with closed-loop services and pre-determined locations such as Tuần Châu tourist area, an overnight cruise on Hạ Long Bay, tourist attractions and the Yên Tử monuments and landscape complex. These are closed tourist areas, bringing comfort to guests and ensuring safety.

With its internal strength and dynamism, Quảng Ninh is showing much potential in the journey of recovering its local tourism industry. VNS