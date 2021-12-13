Production improvement consultancy started at 51 supporting industry enterprises in the South

According to a representative of the IDCS under the Department of Industry (Ministry of Industry and Trade), this is part of the program on providing technical assistance and consultancy to improve production performance at supporting industry firms in the South in accordance to the Prime Minister's Decision No. 68/QD-TTg dated January 18, 2017 approving the supporting industry development program in the period 2016 to 2025.

This time, IDCS has held a ceremony to kick off technical assistance and consultancy activities for production improvement.

Selected enterprises are operating in the fields of mechanical engineering, apparel, electrical, footwear, packaging production and printing, and rubber/plastics, and mainly in Ho Chi Minh City, Dong Nai, Can Tho, Binh Duong, and Long An.

Through the program, IDCS expects businesses to raise awareness of the importance of always improving production, enhancing product quality, and promoting the development of the supporting industries to make it a launch-pad for industrial development in the future.

Mr. Hoang Ba Son, Acting Director of IDCS, said: With the consensus of enterprises' CEOs, hundreds of projects were agreed to be deployed, focusing mainly on improving productivity, reducing losses in production, optimizing factory layout, and among others.

With the commitment of the CEOs, the consensus of the production improvement team at the enterprise, the center's consultants and experts are gradually implementing and perfecting each topic content according to the agreed schedule.

For example, with the productivity improvement group, during its direct work at the enterprise, the experts in the group guide the enterprise on the method of deploying and standardizing forms as prescribed and enhance internal training at enterprises, according to the leader of the group.

After being trained, businesses will have the ability to recognize types of waste from reality, have the knowledge and ability to apply 7 quality management tools, improve awareness and skills in environmental treatment.

Ngoc Thuy