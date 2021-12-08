President requests more solutions to non-traditional security challenges

President Nguyễn Xuân Phúc chairs the first session of the National Defence and Security Council 2021-26 tenure on Tuesday in Hà Nội. — VNA/VNS Photo Thống Nhất

HÀ NỘI — President Nguyễn Xuân Phúc, who is also Chairman of the National Defence and Security Council, has requested that the council ensure the country's defence and security to deal with short and long-term non-traditional security challenges.

Chairing the first session of the council’s 2021-26 tenure on Tuesday, President Phúc stressed the need for close cooperation between defence-security and diplomacy, promoting defence and security diplomacy and safeguarding the Fatherland.

The army, public security and related forces needed to continue to closely coordinate to effectively implement the guidelines and directions of the Party Central Committee, the National Assembly, the Government and the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control, to ensure the motto of safe and flexible adaptation to and effective control of the pandemic, he said.

It is important to grasp the situation related to the economic security of Việt Nam and the world and to promptly consult the Party and State leaders on guidelines and policies to restore post-pandemic socio-economic development, the President stressed.

Regarding the task of Việt Nam's participation in UN peacekeeping efforts, the State leader asked the army to study and expand the number of participants and target areas, and the public security force to promote training to send officers and soldiers on more UN peacekeeping missions in more locations around the world.

He also urged the continued implementation of cybersecurity and cyberwarfare measures and getting rid of wrong and distorted information against the Party and State. — VNS