President requests more solutions to non-traditional security challenges

HÀ NỘI — President Nguyễn Xuân Phúc, who is also Chairman of the National Defence and Security Council, has requested that the council ensure the country's defence and security to deal with short and long-term non-traditional security challenges.
Chairing the first session of the council’s 2021-26 tenure on Tuesday, President Phúc stressed the need for close cooperation between defence-security and diplomacy, promoting defence and security diplomacy and safeguarding the Fatherland.
The army, public security and related forces needed to continue to closely coordinate to effectively implement the guidelines and directions of the Party Central Committee, the National Assembly, the Government and the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control, to ensure the motto of safe and flexible adaptation to and effective control of the pandemic, he said.
It is important to grasp the situation related to the economic security of Việt Nam and the world and to promptly consult the Party and State leaders on guidelines and policies to restore post-pandemic socio-economic development, the President stressed.
Regarding the task of Việt Nam's participation in UN peacekeeping efforts, the State leader asked the army to study and expand the number of participants and target areas, and the public security force to promote training to send officers and soldiers on more UN peacekeeping missions in more locations around the world.
He also urged the continued implementation of cybersecurity and cyberwarfare measures and getting rid of wrong and distorted information against the Party and State. — VNS
- Financial Aid For The Non Traditional Student
- Data Security; Are Your Company Assets Really Secure?
- Modern Security Systems - Indispensable Means for Ensuring Privacy and Safety
- Security of USB Ports and Flash Drives: Problems and Solutions
- Switch From Managing Email Security to Managed Email Security
- The Need for Physical and IT Security Convergence
- Workplace Security for Small to Midsize Businesses
- Web and Computer Security
- Is A Personal Alarm The Only Genuine Self Help Solution?
- Today's Information Security Landscape
- Handling Challenging Situations with a Customer-Focused Mindset
- IT Specialists: Are Non-Profits a Viable Market?
- Use of RFID Technology in Libraries: An Automated Metheod of Circulation, Security, Tracking and...
- Discover the USMC Challenge Coin
- Abatement Challenges of Non-Native Noxious Weeds
- Payday Loans: A Better Solution For The Average American Worker
- VoIP PBX Solutions For Businesses - What to Look For
- I Find the Defendant: Vulnerable - Security Solutions for Legal Firms
- The United States Will Need a President Born Between 1962 and 1967
- SBRM, Small Business Rights Management: Securing Your Company Assets
President requests more solutions to non-traditional security challenges have 441 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at December 8, 2021. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.