President Nguyễn Xuân Phúc meets with Vietnamese community, wraps up visit to Russia

President Nguyễn Xuân Phúc and his wife with representatives of the Vietnamese community in Russia on Thursday. — VNA/VNS Photo Thống Nhất

HÀ NỘI — President Nguyễn Xuân Phúc and his wife met with representatives of the Vietnamese community in Russia on Thursday (local time) as part of his official visit.

During the meeting, the President expressed his joy at how the Vietnamese community in Russia overcome the most difficult period of the COVID-19 pandemic.

He highly appreciated the support and contributions from Overseas Vietnamese (OVs) in Russia for people in the homeland amid the health crisis.

The President also acknowledged their recommendations and promised to make decisions in order to facilitate their return to Việt Nam in the new situation.

He suggested Vietnamese Ambassador to Russia Đặng Minh Khôi take measures to take better care of the community amid difficulties caused by the pandemic, expressing his belief that the Vietnamese community in Russia will continue to maintain valuable traditions of the Vietnamese people.

On the occasion, President Phúc witnessed the hand-over ceremony of symbolic keys of three UAZ vehicles as the gift of the Association of Vietnamese People in Russia to the Vietnamese Ministry of Defence to serve rescue work.

A ceremony to say goodbye to President Nguyễn Xuân Phúc and his entourage at Vnukovo International Airport in Moscow, Russia. — VNA/VNS Photo Thống Nhất

President of the Association of Vietnamese People in Russia Đỗ Xuân Hoàng said President Phúc's visit to Russia will create a new impulse to lift the bilateral relations between the two countries to new heights, saying that the strengthening of Việt Nam-Russia relations plays a very important role in facilitate the operation of the Vietnamese community in Russia.

There are about 80,000 Vietnamese people living, studying and working in Russia. They have stable lives with increasing legal and social status. In the last two years, despite many difficulties and losses due to COVID-19, the community has made great efforts to overcome difficulties and donated to help flood victims and those affected by COVID-19 in the homeland.

Later the same day, the Vietnamese President left the Vnukovo International Airport in Moscow for home, successfully ending his four-day official visit to Russia at the invitation of Russian President Vladimir Putin. — VNS