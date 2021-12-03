President Nguyễn Xuân Phúc meets Russian business executives

President Nguyễn Xuân Phúc (right) and CEO of the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) Kirill Dmitriev had talks in Moscow, Russia. — VNA/VNS Photo Thống Nhất

MOSCOW — President Nguyễn Xuân Phúc hosted receptions on Thursday for leaders of big Russian companies which have business ties in Việt Nam, including the Russian Direct Investment Fund, Gazprom, Novatek, Sistema and Miratorg, as part of his visit to Russia.

During the meetings, the Vietnamese President praised the strength of Russian enterprises and investors. He said Việt Nam, with one of the highest economic growth rates and largest amount of foreign investment attracted in the region, has always created favourable conditions for foreign investors, including those from Russia.

He expressed a wish that Russian businesses expand their investment in and cooperation with Việt Nam so as to tap the potential and strength of both countries and meet their needs, contributing to promoting the bilateral strategic partnership.

Meeting with CEO of the Russian Direct Investment Fund Kirill Dmitriev, President Phúc appreciated the fund's contribution to the successful research and production of Sputnik V and Sputnik Light, the first COVID-19 vaccines in the world. He welcomed the cooperation between the fund and Vietnamese partners in transferring production technology for COVID-19 vaccines and drugs, and asked the fund to help Việt Nam access Russia's vaccines and treatment drugs.

Talking to the chairman of Sistema, Vladimir Yevtushenkov, the President welcomed the group for cooperating with Việt Nam in the supply of vaccines, treatment drugs and medical supplies, as well as in building a factory for the production of vaccines and drugs in Hải Phòng City. He asked the group to work with Việt Nam in agriculture and forestry, in which both countries have potential.

President Phúc and Deputy Chairwoman of the Gazprom Management Committee Elena Burmistrova. — VNA/VNS Photo Thống Nhất

Meeting with Deputy Chairwoman of the Gazprom Management Committee Elena Burmistrova, the Vietnamese President affirmed that oil and gas and energy are among pillars of the Việt Nam-Russia comprehensive strategic partnership. He pledged to create favourable conditions for Gazprom to expand its investment in Việt Nam to new fields of both sides' potential and needs, such as gas-fuelled power, and fuel for transport.

Phúc thanked Novatek group for giving Việt Nam vaccines, and welcomed the cooperative deal inked between Novatek and Việt Nam's PVPower. He affirmed that Viet Nam is ready to facilitate the participation of foreign investors, including Novatek, in energy and oil and gas projects in Việt Nam.

At the meeting with President of Miratorg Victor Linnik, the Vietnamese State leader applauded agricultural cooperation between Việt Nam and Russia and the fact that Russia has become the second largest exporter of meat to Việt Nam. He welcomed the group's proposal on expanding the bilateral partnership in agriculture.

Leaders of the Russian companies highlighted the potential of the Vietnamese market for investment and cooperation. They affirmed that their companies would continue to join hands with Vietnamese partners to implement signed projects and deals while considering the prospect of expanding their operations in Việt Nam. — VNS