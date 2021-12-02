President meets with Speaker of Russia’s Federal Council

President Nguyễn Xuân Phúc (right) meets with Speaker of the Federation Council of the Federal Assembly of the Russia Federation Valentina Matvienko in Moscow. — VNA/VNS Photo Thống Nhất

MOSCOW — Vietnamese President Nguyễn Xuân Phúc met with Valentina Matvienko, Speaker of the Federation Council of the Federal Assembly of the Russian Federation, in Moscow on Wednesday (local time) within the framework of his official visit to Russia.

President Phúc said Việt Nam always considers Russia a priority in its foreign policy and supports Russia to have a greater role and voice in the region and the world.

Meanwhile, Matvienko stressed that President Phúc's visit will create a new motivation to boost bilateral ties in the context that the two countries are celebrating the 20th anniversary of their Strategic Partnership (2001-21) and preparing for the 10th anniversary of the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership (2012-22).

Both leaders appreciated the positive development of bilateral relations, especially in the fields of politics, trade, economy, investment, defence and security, energy, education and science, despite serious impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The President welcomed the close coordination between the National Assembly (NA) of Việt Nam and the Federal Assembly of the Russian Federation at international and regional forums, affirming that Việt Nam continues to support and actively participate in international initiatives initiated by the Federation Council for the common interests of the two countries, thus contributing to peace and stability in the region and the world.

For her part, Matvienko asserted that the Federation Council always backs strengthening relations with Việt Nam and continues to work closely with the Vietnamese NA to speed up the implementation of cooperation agreements and projects between the two countries, including those reached between President Phúc and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin.

The Federation Council will continue acting as a bridge to strengthen cooperation between the two countries' provinces and cities, she affirmed.

The two leaders affirmed to further promote the bilateral Comprehensive Strategic Partnership in a deep and effective manner, including collaboration between the two parliaments. — VNS