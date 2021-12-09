President commends Ha Giang’s housing for the poor program

Attending a conference reviewing the program on December 7, the President noted that during just over two years, Ha Giang, being a poor border province, had managed to provide housing to more than 5,100 households, which is an outstanding achievement.
Such an outcome reflects the province's high political resolve, the unity and concerted actions of the entire political system from provincial down to communal levels and the people, Phuc said.
He added that housing support for the needy also helps ensure social order and security in border areas and stable life for local residents.
President Phuc asked Ha Giang to continue implementing the program, while suggested that the province rearrange residential areas to serve different purposes at the same time, from cutting costs in infrastructure and essential social services to strengthening border protection and preserving local cultural identity.
He stressed the spirit of leaving no one behind in development, adding that it is important to reform mechanisms and policies to mobilize investment in social housing for low-income people.
According to reports at the conference, the province received 63.5 billion VND (2.75 million USD) in donations to the housing program, and built houses for nearly 1,400 households in 2021. Total donations to the program in the 2019-2021 period amounted to 305.5 billion VND, with more than 5,100 houses built, surpassing the set target.
On the occasion, the Central Highlands province of Lam Dong presented 1 billion VND to Ha Giang's housing for the poor program, the Vietnam Post and Telecommunications group (VNPT) donated 30 houses valued at 1.8 billion VND, and the Viettel group gave another 30 houses.
Source: VNA
