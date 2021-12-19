President chairs 14th meeting of judicial reform steering committee

Phuc, who is also head of the committee, asked the Party Affairs Committee of the Ministry of Education and Training (MoET) to collect feedback at the event to continue perfecting its draft project on measures to improve law training quality, firstly focusing on the Hanoi Law University and the Ho Chi Minh City University of Law.
He asked for resolutely shutting down law training establishments that fail to meet requirements. The MoET was urged to issue a set of criteria to improve the quality of training law bachelors, especially raising awareness of human rights, protection of political regime, Party and legitimate rights of the people.
The President requested that the draft project must be completed in the first quarter next year, which must also be assessed by the Ministry of Justice to submit to competent authorities for approval.
Apart from 11 programs built by the Party Central Committee's Commission for Internal Affairs and steering committee's permanent agencies, Phuc asked for focusing on important tasks such as pooling resources to build technical infrastructure at judicial organs and completing a draft strategy on building and perfecting a law-governed socialist State till 2030, with a vision to 2045.
Source: VNA
